Pressure was high in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament when Penn State traveled to take on Wisconsin.

The No. 6 Nittany Lions beat the No. 3 Badgers 1-0 in a match that was pretty evenly matched regardless of seeding.

Both teams came out firing in the first half, each with several opportunities, but neither found the back of the net.

In the absence of senior Emma Jaskaniec due to injury, senior Natalie Viggiano stepped up as a serious playmaker for Wisconsin. However, the team struggled to put shots on goal in the first half.

Forward Ally Schlegel was doubled up defensively several times in the first 45 minutes. The redshirt senior had several opportunities to facilitate other teammates with the ball but was unable to rip a shot off herself.

Instead, Penelope Hocking, Amelia White and Cori Dyke applied the most pressure offensively for the Nittany Lions.

Defensively, Wisconsin was dominant — it blocked several shots before goalkeeper Erin McKinney had to get involved.

In the 70th minute, Maia Richters took a shot after making a move past Penn State keeper Katherine Asman. However, Maddie Myers made a courageous effort — that resulted in her exiting the game momentarily with an injury — saving the ball right before it crossed the goal line.

This proved to be a turning point for the blue and white that kicked its offensive push into gear even though the Badgers applied more pressure to the Nittany Lions late in the second half.

After bringing the ball back to Wisconsin’s half, the blue and white had a corner kick that was a low drive to the top of the box. After passes between Mieke Schiemann and Amelia White, Schlegel ripped a shot that went past a diving McKinney in the 75th minute.

Schlegel scored her 11th of the season and her sixth goal in the last four games. The Badgers were unable to successfully limit her opportunities as they did in the first half.

After conceding the goal, Wisconsin amped its offensive pressure and kept the ball on Penn State’s half for a majority of those fleeting moments.

Late saves by Asman and defensive blocks prevented Wisconsin from tying the score and forcing an overtime period. Fouls called against the unit resulted in costly mistakes down the stretch.

Meanwhile, No. 2 Northwestern topped No. 7 Rutgers to advance to Thursday’s semifinal match which will be played in Columbus, Ohio.

The Scarlet Knights scored in the first ten minutes of the game to give themselves an early lead but the Wildcats found their footing and evened the match at one in the 22nd minute. Not far into the second half, they struck again taking the lead and the purple and white held tough the rest of the way.

With the victory, Northwestern secured its first Big Ten Tournament semifinal berth since 2017, when it successfully made it to the finals but lost to Penn State. The Nittany Lions will face the Wildcats on Nov. 3.

