No. 12 Penn State welcomed LIU to Pegula Ice Arena on Friday to begin a two-game series with the Sharks.

This is the second all-time series between the Nittany Lions and Sharks. The two met in February 2022, when the blue and white took both games in East Meadow, New York.

Penn State came out on top in a back-and-forth affair 4-3, handing the loss to LIU.

The Nittany Lions were tested early as sophomore forward Mya Vaslet went to the penalty box, giving the Sharks the first power play of the game. Coach Jeff Kampersal’s crew was able to kill it off, however.

After failing to convert on its first power play, Penn State found the back of the net on its second advantage. Junior Kiara Zanon scored her team-leading 12th goal and 27th point overall to give the Nittany Lions the lead.

A bad turnover by Shark defender Ceilidh Campbell turned the puck over to the stick of Zanon, who made an easy pass on the 2-on-zero right in front of the Long Island goaltender. Junior Alyssa Machado would put it in the net, extending the Nittany Lions lead to two.

LIU entered the power play early in the second period and connected on a power play goal from sophomore Jeannie Wallner. Her team-leading eighth goal put the Sharks within a score of the Nittany Lions.

The second period became a scoring parade as three goals came within the first 12 minutes of action. Zanon tallied another goal to not only the season, but the game, as her 13th goal and second of the game put Penn State back up by two. Not long after, Shark forward Stella Scott beat Nittany Lion goaltender Josie Bothun to put the game back within a goal.

If it weren’t for the heroics of Sharks goaltender Tindra Holm, this game may not have been so close for LIU. Through 40 minutes of play, Holm had 35 saves on 38 shots.

The Nittany Lions found themselves with the lead in the third for only two minutes as Wallner was awarded a penalty shot after being taken down on a breakaway. Wallner slid the puck under the pad of Bothun and the goal was awarded after a review.

The blue and white had over 60 shots in the game and only three goals to show for it as time winded down in the third period. In the blink of an eye, freshman sensation Tessa Janecke beat Holm off a rebound to give the Nittany Lions a 4-3 advantage.

Janecke’s 13th goal of the season would end up being the game-winning goal as Penn State held off LIU for the final minute and a half.

