A miracle comeback came up just short for Penn State on Saturday.

After defeating No. 1 Michigan a day earlier, the Nittany Lions suffered a tough 4-3 loss in overtime against their Big Ten rival.

However, this loss came with an explosive third-period performance from Guy Gadowsky’s team.

The blue and white came out a step slower than usual when the puck originally dropped. A sluggish first period signaled Penn State could be in for a tough night, finding itself down 2-0 within the first 13 minutes of the game.

Later on, Mackie Samoskevich’s second goal expanded this lead further to 3-0.

Yet, once the third period came about, the switch flipped for the Nittany Lions, as they scored three goals across a 3:59 stretch to eliminate the deficit.

While the team ultimately lost in quick fashion in the overtime period, the effort from Penn State to come back and steal a point from the Wolverines could pay huge dividends as the season progresses.

Gadowsky said his message to his team in the locker room during the second intermission was to “get back to being us.”

What that usually entails for the blue and white is dictating pace and firing off plenty of shots. And it did just that in the third, starting with junior forward Tyler Paquette’s third score of the season.

Moments later, senior forward Kevin Wall notched his sixth goal of the season, before red-hot junior center Xander Lamppa continued his excellent play in Big Ten contests by firing in the tying score.

After the game, Lamppa described the scoring burst, coupled with the Pegula crowd’s reaction, as “electric.”

“We had all the momentum,” Lamppa said. “It was almost like you blacked out for like six minutes and then the score’s tied. That’s how it felt.”

Lamppa and Paquette, along with fellow junior forward Christian Sarlo, have succeeded time and time again as a line over the past two series against Michigan and Wisconsin, with this contest serving as another example.

Gadowsky was complimentary of that unit’s performance down the stretch.

“All three of them worked extremely hard and were simple, not cute,” Gadowsky said. “I loved how they played, and they play in what our team would define as ‘the right way.’”

Something that really made the offensive attack work for that trio was the ability to create shots up close and personal near Michigan goalie Noah West.

During both games of the Michigan series, Lamppa, Paquette and Sarlo got each other a variety of strong looks right by the crease.

“We all like to play with the puck down low,” Lamppa said. “You could see multiple times throughout the game today, we were all standing in front of the net when the puck was there, and ended up getting rewarded for it in the third.”

While Lamppa and his linemates relied on their built-in chemistry to help get their squad back into the game, there was still more that went into the final period success than strictly goal scoring.

Penn State also was able to shoot more pucks and win more faceoffs than the visiting maize and blue, as well as committing no penalties across the period after recording four in the first two frames.

Extra effort on defense also came into play, as the Nittany Lions limited Michigan to three shot attempts across the final regulation frame.

Wall said this enhanced defensive showing was much-needed to help Penn State get back into the game.

“The Roar Zone was going crazy, so stuff like that really helps,” Wall said. “But you can’t just rely on the crowd or goals, at some point you just got to put your foot down and start playing the right way.”

The Nittany Lions have played the “right way” throughout much of their first 10 games this season. However, they still were dealt their first loss of the season Saturday, even after such a spirited rally.

Following the quick end to overtime, Lamppa remained confident he and his teammates would rebound; he said the locker room simply believes in itself.

“I think we were happy with how we battled back tonight,” Lamppa said. “We just split with the number one team in the country. We know how good we are and how good we can be.”

