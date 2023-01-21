The second game of the series between Penn State and Notre Dame started out the complete opposite of Game 1.

Sporting the alternate jerseys, the Nittany Lions came out of the locker room aggressive, showing the Fighting Irish that the rematch was not going to be a given.

After the puck drop, the starting line for the Nittany Lions wasted no time laying hits on the blue and gold jerseys that accompanied them on the ice.

Penn State’s identity line consisting of junior forwards Christian Sarlo, Xander Lamppa and Tyler Paquette and freshman defenseman duo Carter Schade and Jarod Crespo held off the Irish through the first five minutes of the opening period.

Getting stuck in the Penn State defensive third for over a minute, the Irish put the Penn State defense through multiple rotations, attempting to catch a pocket and slide.

After multiple trips around the front and back of the Penn State net, senior forward Trevor Janicke snuck the puck far post and past junior goaltender Liam Souliere, a goal that displayed the deadly result of patience, accurate passing and start-to-finish offensive rotations which gave the Irish an early lead.

While both rosters sat side-by-side in shots taken (13-12), Penn State continued to struggle on capitalizing and finding the back of the net.

After the Irish struck with the opening goal, Penn State changed direction of play, utilizing its d-lines as a “reset” during rushed or disrupted plays.

This paid off in valuable opportunities for the Nittany Lions. Single efforts by Lamppa, Schade and freshman defender Dylan Gratton put pressure on Notre Dame’s goaltender, Ryan Bischel.

Going into the first intermission, Penn State trailed by only a goal and looked to start the second frame strong.

Sophomore defender Simon Mack responded, taking the ice for his rotation during the start of the period. Teammates Dylan Lugris and Chase McLane worked up from the back, while Mack skated weak-side.

Finding a gap in the rhythm of the Notre Dame defensive line, Mack slipped far post and received a quick puck. Lifting the disk past Bischel,he tied the game 1-1 early in the second.

“No one let down. Everyone was flying,” Gadowsky said.

“It’s always awesome when someone scores… you get that extra feeling, extra boost to go out there and do the same thing,” said sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev.

“Guys get a little extra happy when we see Doc scores” said Sarlo.

However, the even score didn’t last long, as the Irish’s graduate student Chayse Primeau slipped a second goal past Souliere just minutes later, taking back the lead.

While both Notre Dame goals were the result of weak spots and rotations by Penn State, both were created start to finish in the Penn State defensive zone. Similar to Game 1, Notre Dame showed that they were no fans of the neutral zone.

Forcing plays to unfold in the Penn State third, the Irish played hard-nosed offense, but scarce action unfolded between the two blue lines.

However, the result of neglecting the valuable neutral zone is unwise for any team, especially against the Nittany Lions.

Working from the back, senior forward Connor McMenamin dished to teammate forward Connor MacEachern. Bischel couldn’t stop this one, and the score was level again.

Going into the third period leading in shots, Penn State continued to try to break Bischel.

Numerous opportunities presented themselves to the blue and white. Trying to push pucks forward, Penn State racked up 40 shots by the half-way point of the final period. However, the fundamentals seemed to be slipping away.

With pockets unfilled in front of the Notre Dame goal, Penn State failed to slip and cross, and instead tried to advance plays that would have been better being played backwards. Mack continuously slipped back and off-angle, creating support with wider passing lanes on both sides of the ice, but was never fed a puck.

Penn State cleaned up its act and performed a wrap-around, working from the corner boards to the doorstep of the Notre Dame net, where Sarlo finished the job, ensuring that the shot on the net was a shot that was going to count. With just under five and a half minutes left to play, Penn state re-claimed the lead, 3-2.

“When I went to stuff that [I made] it look like I was far side” Sarlo said.

“It’s nice to see them coming back from behind,” Gadowsky said.

In response, Notre Dame pulled Bischel from between his posts and opted for the extra skater. Souliere continued to hold down the Nittany Lion’s net, determined to keep it like Notre Dame’s neutral zone: empty.

With the final minute ticking down, Penn State could taste victory and a series split. After the final horn, it was official, with Penn State ending on top 3-2.

“It is very nice to come away with a win,” Gadowsky said. “This is such a great university, it's such a great community.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE