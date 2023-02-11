The sun was out at Panzer Stadium as Penn State took the field for the first time in 2023. The squad trampled Bucknell by a final score of 16-6.

Kristin O’Neill gave the Bison trouble as she scored six goals in the game, which was a career high for the Junior.

The midfielder scored three in just the first quarter alone, stunning the Bison defenders in her path.

Her awareness on the field was exceptional and she was able to beat out several defenders on her charges towards the cage. The midfielder’s speed made her lethal all game long.

She credits her own team’s defense for her ability to feel so prepared: “I know [in practice] I’m playing against some of the best defenders in the country [and they] push me every single day.”

O’Neill’s previous best was a five-goal game when the team faced Cornell on the road last season.

Yet, in the moment she was unaware she scored a personal best because her focus was directed toward the team as a whole, not on personal accomplishments.

“I’m just really thankful to play next to the people that I do on offense and practice with them everyday, they make me so much better,” O’Neill said. “I just had so much fun playing with our team today.”

The midfielder proved why she was placed on the Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch list.

On the field, O’Neill continuously confirms why she remains in the conversation when it comes to discussing midfielders who are the best of the best. As a co-captain of the squad this year, she has been a leader both on and off the field.

“I think she’s shown in her first two years how versatile she is. She does a lot of things to help us win,” coach Missy Doherty said. “She does a great job in the midfield transitioning the ball and [comes] up with big goals for us in big times.”

Recently, O’Neill was also named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List for the second consecutive time. The top men’s and women’s lacrosse players in the country are recognized with the award at the end of each season.

Overall O’Neill says she “wouldn’t be here without all the people I get to play with,” and she focuses not about the recognition but “on the season and winning games and having a lot of fun with [her] teammates while doing it.”

A 16-goal game is exactly what the blue and white needed to get things going to start this season off strong.

“I think the offense did a good job of moving the ball, so [O’Neill] became open,” Doherty said. “I just think she goes hard. There’s never a time when she holds back.”

In addition to O’Neill’s efforts, three other Nittany Lions (Brooke Hoss, Emma Kelly and Kara Nealon) also had hat tricks.

“It was a good team effort,” Doherty said.

In future games Doherty looks to have the team work on some different attacking strategies “besides the one going down the middle.”

And as for O’Neill? Well she’s already looking toward the next game.

“Something we’ve really tried to say this year is ‘control what you can control’ so just play in the moment [and] don’t get too far ahead of yourself,” O’Neill said.

The victory marks one game down for the Nittany Lions, but an entire season is still left to be played. This strong start will definitely be used to motivate the unit moving forward.

