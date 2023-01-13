After quickly establishing its presence in the first period, No. 12 Penn State comfortably handled RIT en route to a 4-2 victory at Pegula Ice Arena.

Three minus and 18 seconds into the first period, junior Kiara Zanon ripped off a shot over the shoulder of Tigers’ goaltender Sarah Coe for the Nittany Lions opening goal. This marked the forward's 100th career point as a member of the blue and white, becoming the youngest Nittany Lion to reach the milestone.

“It’s definitely really special,” Zanon said. “I’ve seen people before me that I played with do it.”

Zanon mentioned Natalie Heising, who also reached the 100-point mark on Oct. 9, 2021, as a player she looked up to.

“So, to accomplish that, it means a lot,” Zanon said. “But, I honestly couldn’t do it without everyone in the room, everyone that came before me that I played with, so, it’s definitely special.”

Less than one minute later, the Fairport, New York, native secured her 101st point via puck hitting net. Both of her goals came short-handed and unassisted.

“Kiara set the tone,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “She’s set the tone since she’s been here day one.”

Kampersal added that it is an awesome achievement for Zanon to accomplish in such little time.

“To do it that quickly, to do it in different ways, whether it’s even strength, short-handed, powerplay — she does a good job all the time,” Kampersal said.

On top of the career night for Zanon, she also recorded her ninth multi-point game this year and owns a season-total 16 goals and 16 assists.

The forward has five multi-point games in her last six games and is on a six-game point streak.

“I just think I try to be consistent,” Zanon said. “First faceoff to the last faceoff… I try to play the same game and I think that kind of stuff just comes with it.”

So, how did Zanon reach the 100-point milestone? As a freshman she appeared in 21 games, scoring 10 goals on 99 shots. The forward contributed 20 assists and brought her season-point total to 30.

The following season, Zanon accumulated 39 points across 33 games, raising her season-assist total to 26.

Entering this season with 69 career points, Zanon needed 31 points to reach the accomplishment, and she did so in her 25th game.

The blue and white received another first-period goal from Courtney Correia with assists from Lyndie Lobdell and Olivia Wallin. The top-shelf snipe was Correia’s ninth of the season.

“I thought [Correia] in particular had some grit and that’s what she has brought to our program,” Kampersal said. “She’s a worker.”

Despite being handed a five-minute major and game misconduct in the first period after Maddy Christian initiated head contact, the Tigers were unable to score in the first and were outshot 14-3.

The second period saw a closer match, with Penn State getting off nine shots to RIT’s seven, but neither team was able to score.

The Nittany Lions’ fourth goal came in the third after Wallin snuck the puck past Coe. Wallin’s eighth goal of the season was assisted by Correia. The Tigers finally got on the board just over halfway into the period when a shot from Lindsay Maloney skipped past Nittany Lion goaltender Josie Bothun.

“When we get into league play, the intensity ramps up a little bit,” Kampersal said. “[RIT] is fighting for their playoff lives, so putting them away is not easy, but when we have them on the ropes, we just gotta take that final swing.”

RIT’s losing streak reaches 16 games following Bothun’s 14-save night and the Nittany Lions, now riding a six-game winning streak and a 6-1 CHA record, will aim for a sweep over the Tigers on Saturday.

