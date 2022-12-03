Penn State made the first step in the NCAA Tournament, defeating UMBC on Friday night at Rec Hall.

The Nittany Lions cleaned up on their home court with a 3-0 sweep over the Retrievers.

“It's always nice to win at home and especially first round of the tournament, so I'm happy for [senior Zoe Weatherington and junior Maddy Bilinovic]. I'm happy for the group,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I thought it was a solid effort across the board and we are looking forward to [Saturday].”

It was a historic win for the blue and white, serving as the first NCAA Tournament victory for Schumacher-Cawley as a head coach and the 24th consecutive time the squad surpassed the round of 64.

Schumacher-Cawley, who led Penn State to a 24-7 overall record in the regular season, said it’s nice to get the first-round win under their belts and is feeling good about their upcoming match against UFC.

“It's a great win, and we're gonna have to be a little bit sharper tomorrow,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I'm excited they can get home and get some rest and practice tomorrow morning and be ready to go.”

The first round of the tournament was a strong performance for Penn State’s offense who ended the match with a .300 hitting effectiveness as compared to UMBC’s .000.

“I think we were really cohesive in our offense tonight,” Weatherington said. “If we can get even better tomorrow, I believe that's going to happen.”

Weatherington led the way for the squad with a total of nine kills and four blocks, not only being available for attacks but also setting an important defensive front in the net.

“Me and [graduate student Seliesa Elisaia], we were in the groove, so it felt good to know that my teammates had my back. My coaches have my back and it feels good,” Weatherington said.

The blue and white started with a dominant style right off the bat, a 5-0 run in the first set dictated what the rest of the match was going to look like.

“I think we were making plays and keeping the ball in, and I mean, any time you can 5-0, and you know, earn some points is a good thing,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I'm just glad we kept grinding away and earning.”

Despite the sweep, the Nittany Lions faced some sharp plays from their opponent, specifically in the service line.

Registering three aces in the match, the road team was solid all night while serving the ball.

“I think that they forced our passers to consistently talk the whole match,”Bilinovic said.

The Retrievers had more attack efforts than the Nittany Lions, making the front line work the whole night, and forcing rotations to be sharp, reflected in the 25-17 second set.

“They didn't give up at all, and they still put pressure on me,” Weatherington said. “They kept me on my toes all night.”

Penn State concluded the match with six aces, and coach Schumacher-Cawley said playing in Happy Valley in front of family, fans and cheerleaders gave the players an advantage they appreciated.

“I think it's huge playing at home, and you know, Rec Hall — there's no place like this. And so for us to earn the right to play, you know, these two matches here is, I think it's a huge advantage,” Schumacher-Cawley said.

The Nittany Lions will face UFC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, also hosted at Rec Hall.

“I think that everyday going to practice working hard and giving 100% is only going to benefit us moving forward. So we just got to keep that same mentality,” Bilinovic said.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE