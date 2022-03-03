Fourteen.

That’s a number Katie Jones had been thinking about for a long time.

Jones, a fifth-year pole vaulter at Penn State, broke the program record for women’s indoor pole vault on Jan. 29th — again.

She first set the record just shy of that 14-foot mark at 4.12 meters, roughly 13.5 feet, in 2020.

This time around, she hit it. Jones made the leap she’d been wanting to make since high school: 4.25 meters, just enough to reach the elusive 14.

“I’ve had a lot of setbacks in my career,” Jones told The Daily Collegian. “To finally be able to clear a high bar and finally to get over 14, it was just really, really awesome.”

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania, native was originally a gymnast. It wasn’t until she hit eighth grade that she started to really learn about pole vaulting.

To some, flying through the air on a pole may be intimidating, but Jones' background in gymnastics prepared her.

“I definitely like the adrenaline,” Jones said. “I’ve always been someone that loves a little danger.”

The danger, along with the uniqueness of the event, only helped to draw Jones to the sport.

Brie Berkowitz, who coaches the pole vault, long jump and triple jump, had known of Jones for a long time. Prior to Penn State, Berkowitz was at East Carolina, where she recruited Jones out of high school. Finally getting to work with Jones every day has been special for her.

“I watch her demeanor on and off the track,” Berkowitz told the Collegian. “I know how she takes care of her business every day, and not just on the track, but with school, with her friends.”

Berkowitz described Jones as a true leader — someone who knows how to deal with the highs and lows of a meet.

Jones said it’s fun to work with Berkowitz, and her coach brings something different to the table.

“I’m glad she came to Happy Valley, and I got to work with her in my last season,” Jones said.

When working with a new coach, it’s all about figuring out what works best. It’s a process that takes time, but Jones said she feels like they’ve gotten to a place where they’re in rhythm.

Jones has faced adversity in her career, dealing with multiple injuries. Berkowitz said it’s Jones’ motivation that’s allowed her to overcome the adversity.

“She’s gone through some injuries, but she’s bounced back,” Berkowitz said. “She’s always had these goals in her head.”

Head coach John Gondak has been at Penn State for Jones’ entire career.

Gondak primarily works with runners, so he doesn’t coach the pole vaulters one-on-one, but he’s been around a long time and still understands the sport.

“It was exciting to see him after, too,” Jones said, “This is my fifth-year, and he’s been there this whole time watching me struggle and then finally watching me get where I’m supposed to be.”

In a sport where the whole event occurs in the span of a few seconds, Jones said the most difficult thing is finding a way to remain consistent.

“You have to do everything the same each time,” Jones said, “And that can be very, very difficult.”

When leaping for that 14, Jones knew she had to “keep everything the same, or it wasn’t going to work.”

Berkowitz said the best way to describe pole vaulting is that there are a million things that happen in six seconds. She tells her athletes to not think, just do — something Jones excels at.

“Katie’s really good about that,” Berkowtiz said, “It shows me she’s a gamer, she’s a competitor. She can put distractions aside, get on the runway, pick up a pole and just go for it.”

Despite reaching that 14, Jones isn’t taking anything for granted.

Jones technically has another year of eligibility remaining, should she choose to use it. But she isn’t worried about that decision right now, and Berkowitz knows her senior is checking things off of her “goal list.”

“I just want to try and live in the moment and do my best each week,” Jones said.

