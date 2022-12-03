Powered by a series of goals and a strong defensive outing, Penn State defeated Syracuse 3-0.

All-around play guided the Nittany Lions to a victory over the Orange at Pegula Ice Arena, something they’ve had a difficult time finding against their CHA foes. Dating back to 2012, Penn State owns a 6-30-8 record against Syracuse which includes separate 20-game and 11-game winless streaks.

However, that wasn’t the Nittany Lions’ fate Saturday as they picked up their first home victory since Dec. 5, 2020, against the Orange.

For much of the first period, the two teams played even hockey with Penn State letting off 13 shots to Syracuse’s 12.

Goaltender Josie Bothun saved all 12 shots off the sticks of the Syracuse offensive attack en route to her second straight shutout and fifth of the season.

“Josie is awesome, again, not a ton of activity but she’s really good on the penalty kill and at the very end when we let down, she had two big saves to preserve her shutout,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “She stayed mentally tough from the first period against Minnesota [on Nov. 25] through today.”

Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Month for November after posting a .923 save percentage. Through 19 games, the junior from Wyoming, Minnesota, has a 1.99 goals-against average after the shutout against Syracuse.

On the other end, Kampersal’s captain found the board, grabbing one of her team’s four goals in the game.

Nearing the end of the first period, junior forward Kiara Zanon put the blue and white on board with a goal with less than a minute remaining. The opening goal was Zanon’s eight of the season.

“I think I played pretty well, but I think overall it was just a great team game,” Zanon said. “Obviously, it’s easier to build off that when everyone’s going and everything’s kind of clicking, so I think I just gotta build off that momentum.”

The start of the second saw a surplus of back-and-forth play at mid-ice. Bothun watched a wide shot on net at the beginning of the second period and only saw two shots from Syracuse the entire period, with the first coming at the 10-minute mark and the second registering with three minutes left in the period.

Mirroring the second frame, the Nittany Lions defense didn’t surrender a single shot until the 10-minute mark of the third period and allowed just six total shots on net across Periods 2 and 3.

“We didn’t practice until Wednesday, but all we focused on was D-zone and keep the play up front,” Kampersal said. “I thought the forwards did a good job of helping out, the D did a good job stepping up and if it did break out, Josie did her thing.”

The Nittany Lions eventually found a 2-0 lead thanks to defender Izzy Heminger. Heminger's goal was followed by junior forward Alyssa Machado finding the net just 20 seconds after.

Zanon, a junior forward from Fairport, New York, assisted on both goals in the second period in addition to her first-period goal.

“Kiara has been fantastic since Day 1 and it’s really important to get that first goal,” Kampersal said. “Even better than that was the pass to Machado for the third goal, that’s what we expect out of her, just an elite player making elite plays.”

First-year phenom Tessa Janecke tailed the fourth goal of the match, unassisted with 3:42 left to play. The freshman forward has 19 points in 21 games.

Penn State handed Syracuse its first loss in CHA play and extended its record to 12-8-1. On Sunday, the Nittany Lions will look to complete the sweep at 1 p.m. in Pegula Ice Arena.

“I think we know how important tomorrow is, I think we know how important this whole series was, especially going into break,” Zanon said. “We know what we have to do and the goal is to do it.”

