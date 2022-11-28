Junior goaltender Josie Bothun continued her excellent season for Penn State.

Bothun was named CHA Goaltender of the Week for the fourth time this year, after blanking Boston in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase and securing her 16th career shutout. She totaled 51 saves across the two games this past weekend and currently is tied for the third-most saves in the nation.

The Nittany Lions also had several players earn honorable mentions for weekly awards in junior forward Kiara Zanon, fifth-year senior defender Rene Gangarosa and freshman forward Maddy Christian.

Zanon had a pair of assists against Boston, Gangarosa totaled 11 shots on goal and two blocks last weekend and Christian notched her first career goal.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE