Slowly building himself as a brick wall in net, junior goaltender Liam Souliere was recognized by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

The conference awarded Penn State's starting goalie with the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after a stout performance in between the pipes against Wisconsin.

Junior goaltender @SouliereLiam has been named the #B1GHockey Second Star of the Week after stopping 63-of-64 shots over the course of a weekend sweep at Wisconsin including a 32-save shutout, the first of his career, on Saturday!#WeAre #HockeyValley🔗 https://t.co/UWKPpq75OZ pic.twitter.com/7wC6O89keg — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 1, 2022

In Penn State's first conference test of the season, Souliere started both games against the Badgers, allowing just one goal over the two-game series.

Souliere's impressive weekend was highlighted by his first shutout of the 2022-23 season for the Nittany Lions.

Souliere and the rest of the blue and white look to continue their perfect start to the year when they face off with No. 1 Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

