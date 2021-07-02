The daughter of Pegula Ice Arena's namesake is off to Toyko for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, was named one of six players on the U.S. Olympic women's tennis team on Thursday.

She will compete with some of the top U.S. tennis players such as Jennifer Brady, Coco Gauff, Alison Riske, Nicole Melichar, and Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Pegula is the No. 26-ranked women's tennis player in the world.

