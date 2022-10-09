Penn State puts Illinois on ice in the Throwback Match.

In a Sunday afternoon clash against Illinois, the Nittany Lions dominated all match long and put together a complete team effort to pick up the 3-0 win and move to 14-3 on the year.

In its third consecutive weekend split, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley expressed how important the role of the back row was tonight as the passers and defensive specialists tallied 48 digs.

“I think they were a real aggressive serving team,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “I thought Maddie and all the passers were holding their own back there, but I think defensively she's gotten better and is being patient with herself, the rest of the group and finding ways to dig balls.”

The blue and white was locked in a tightly contested early part of the first set as the back row showed up in force.

With the back row play mitigating the Fighting Illini attack, the defensive specialists allowed junior Allie Holland to show off at the net as she picked up a solo block to put the Nittany Lions on a 5-0 scoring run and ahead 12-9.

Kashauna Williams continued to cash in on a strong start to the match as the graduate student picked up a kill to extend the Penn State lead to 16-10.

With Illinois clawing back into the match and looking to find some momentum, Penn State stayed resilient in long rallies and took advantage of Illinois errors to take a 19-14 lead.

Staying resilient is something libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic is always emphasizing as the junior was pleased with the way her team battled during long rallies.

“I think with the long rallies, communication is a big part of that,” Bilinovic said. “At times in the past, we've struggled with the long rallies and always talking to each other and I think today showed that our hard work outside of game day has paid off.”

Despite Illinois storming back to tie the set at 20-20, the Nittany Lions maintained their strong defensive presence, held Illinois to a .025 hitting percentage and won the set 25-22.

Even though Penn State got off to a slow start in Set 2, aggressive serving from freshman Gillian Grimes allowed the blue and white to find some rhythm and take a 10-9 lead.

Freshman Alexa Markley continued to gain confidence on the floor and after the freshman picked up a huge kill, Holland followed it up with a block, giving the Nittany Lions a 15-14 lead.

With a mix of veterans and young players making contributions to the match, Markley, Williams and Holland all provided key kills and Anjelina Starck tacked on a service ace to give the blue and white a 5-0 scoring run and a 21-16 advantage.

With Illinois cutting the Penn State lead to two late in the set, the Nittany Lions took advantage of an Illini service error to win the set 25-22 and take a 2-0 set lead in the match.

Seleisa Elisaia’s game continued to shine for Penn State as the graduate student tallied three consecutive kills and gave the Nittany Lions a 13-9 lead early in Set 3.

Markley and Katie Clark brought the boom for Penn State in the third set and after a Holland kill, Penn State extended its lead to 19-12.

With Zoe Weatherington going down with an injury and not returning, Clark played a significant role in the match as the graduate student tallied four kills with a hitting percentage of .429.

“Katie [Schumacher-Cawley] says it all the time — it's gonna take all 17 of us to be able to come up with the wins,” Clark said. “It’s just really exciting to see everybody come in and know that they're gonna get their job done.”

Illinois continued to show its ability to gain momentum late in sets and cut into the Penn State lead, forcing Schumacher-Cawley to call a timeout with the score 20-15.

Penn State finished strong in Set 3 as Williams’ 14th kill of the match gave the Nittany Lions a 25-19 set win and a 3-0 sweep over Illinois.

In the win, Markley picked up a career high 10 kills. “It was pretty cool, especially looking up at the board and seeing 10, like double-digit kills,” Markley said.

The blue and white will turn its attention to No. 3 Nebraska, who the Nittany Lions will visit on Oct. 14.

