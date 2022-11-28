For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.

This year’s tournament will be a unique experience for a group that already battled against some of the best units in the country, as six total Big Ten teams, all of which are top-32 seeds, made the tournament.

The blue and white will look for its first Final Four appearance since 2017 and eighth national title when the squad kicks off tournament action against UMBC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Rec Hall.

With first-year head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley leading the unit to the NCAA Tournament as a four seed in the Wisconsin side of the bracket, Penn State will experience its first tournament run without Russ Rose, who led the Nittany Lions to seven NCAA titles, second-most in collegiate program history.

“I think to be able to host in the tournament, I think is really special,” Schumacher-Cawley said at Penn State’s selection show watch party. “And so, I mean, you're comfortable in your own gym, and we hope that it's a good crowd for the teams coming in and, you know you got to win at home.”

Schumacher-Cawley called the NCAA Tournament, “a brand new season” and outlined the importance of being ready to go from the opening serve, taking in the moment on the floor and using that as energy to play hard.

The blue and white’s head coach brings special experience and knowledge as a former Penn State player and member of the 1999 National Championship team, the program’s first title. This type of background is invaluable to a team that has several key members who lack that experience.

“It's exciting for all of them because a lot of them haven't been in an NCAA Tournament yet or had the ability to host at home,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “If you can't get excited about that, then you have no business being here.”

While this is just the first year of the Schumacher-Cawley era in Happy Valley, the leadership core of transfers has allowed for a smooth transition.

Zoe Weatherington is one of those key veteran additions, being relied on to provide big-time contributions in every match. Ranking second on the team with 272 kills, the former Utah star has played in the big dance and is an important piece for her current team.

“I'm proud of all of the upperclassmen and how — they have helped and — they've helped everyone,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Zoe has been tremendous the last couple of weeks, and she's been in the tournament before, I think she's a great leader and works hard.”

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia is another transfer who brings a steady and consistent presence on the court for the Nittany Lions, providing much more than her conference-leading 1214 assists.

While Elisaia played four years at Cal State Bakersfield before transferring to Penn State for her final season, the South Jordan, Utah, native has yet to play in the NCAA Tournament and understands the importance of home-court advantage.

“There's no place like Rec hall and we kind of emphasize that all the time, so I think that'll give us a lot of momentum carrying on to wherever we end up next,” Elisaia said. “We're excited especially because this is the first time you know, I don't think any of these girls on the team have been hosted in Rec Hall, so I think it will be a special experience for all of us.”

Building confidence defensively has been a key focus of development for Elisaia, as the connection between her back-row passers and front-row hitters will need to be fluid during the tournament.

Elisaia also recognized that it's all about “controlling the game to our pace,” while maintaining the strong serve and pass game structure. The graduate student also noted how meaningful her time has been with the blue and white.

“It's been a dream, honestly, it was awesome to even experience anything just for Penn State,” Elisaia said. “You know, so I'm grateful for the time that I've had here and I'm excited to finish it off in a great way.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE