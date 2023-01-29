As Penn State knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Michigan coach Juwan Howard couldn’t help but turn to Micah Shrewsberry and laugh.

He knew with about three minutes remaining in the first half that it was just one of those days.

“I’m like, ‘yo this is what we’re in right now, huh?’” Howard said. “He knew it… they just went on a run and never looked back.”

What was originally a neck-and-neck matchup for the majority of the first half quickly turned into a blowout by halftime en route to an 83-61 victory over the Wolverines on Sunday — moving the Nittany Lions to 14-7 on the season and 5-5 in Big Ten play.

It all began with an 18-2 run to close out the first half, a hot streak that never simmered.

“We talked about our defense and how we wanted to guard people with more energy, but we talked about our purpose offensively,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “What are we looking for on every possession? I thought we did that, and I thought it got those guys better shots and better looks.”

Contrary to its 20-point loss to Rutgers, a game in which Penn State only hit on 4-of-26 3-point field goal attempts, Shrewsberry’s squad was on from deep for all 40 minutes against Michigan.

Attempting 30 3-point shots in a game is certainly a strategy, but when 13 makes come from it, Shrewsberry’s game plan starts to make more sense.

When seventh-year big man Mikey Henn knocked in two shots from deep and the Nittany Lions collected two more off friendly bounces, Howard began to realize there was only so much he could do to ease the burn.

“When they made those two 3s with the ball bouncing up,” Howard said, “I do believe in this, it’s the basketball gods.”

If Howard’s belief is true, it’s possible the basketball gods have been by Jalen Pickett’s side all year.

The senior guard has already defined himself as one of the top guards in the country, averaging over 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game. But with a couple months still to dazzle, Pickett put on one of the most dominant performances of his college career.

In 33 minutes, Pickett scored 25 points, while tallying eight rebounds and eight assists. This complemented Seth Lundy’s 22 points nicely, as the two continue to shine as one of the Big Ten’s top scoring duos.

“We were getting good shots early,” Pickett said. “We just thought we had to clean up some early mistakes we were making on the defensive end. We felt like once we started getting on a run, we were connected. We were moving on defense, and talking and communicating, so that was allowing us to get out on offense.”

With a bigger lineup that typically consisted of Henn and forward Caleb Dorsey, Penn State was able to pump the brakes on 7-foot-1, All-American center Hunter Dickinson.

He finished with only six points, allowing the Nittany Lions to break off in transition and find open shooters off of his misses.

“We will go back and look at the film,” Howard said. “I’ll show Hunter that there are ways that he’s being a little unselfish and that has to be a little bit more selfish when you catch it, especially the paint.”

The strategy of shooting in bunches has worked relatively well for the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center, now moving to 11-1 at home this season. On the road, however, it’s been a different story.

With a road trip to play 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue on the horizon, Penn State may look to employ a similar strategy to the one it used against Dickinson, in hopes that it will create more opportunities to shoot on the other end.

“Against Purdue, we gotta play the same way,” Shrewsberry said. “We gotta play with the same purpose.”

