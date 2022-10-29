Penn State football wasn’t the only team to suffer a loss to a higher-ranked Ohio State team on Saturday.

Penn State volleyball was another victim, losing to the Buckeyes in a 3-2 thriller in Rec Hall.

The rivalry wasn’t the only attraction at Rec Hall, the blue and white wore pink ribbons on “Dig Pink” night, with the purpose of raising money for the fight against breast cancer. Fans joined the effort, shaking pink pom poms to cheer on the players.

The first play of the match set the standard for what the rest of the night was going to look like, with an intense rally that took a couple passes before graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams ended it with a kill.

Penn State went on several three-point runs throughout the first set, and the overwhelming attack efforts from its middle blockers prevented Ohio State from defending itself, as it worked to an 11-5 lead.

After several attack errors, Penn State’s advantage shrinked. When the scoreboard hit the 20-18 mark, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley called for a timeout.

The Nittany Lions’ main weapon against the Buckeyes was finding empty spaces on the other side of the court, with junior middle blocker Allie Holland leading this effort — racking up five kills and a hitting percentage of .556.

A kill from Williams ended the set 25-19 in favor of the blue and white.

The second frame of the match had a far more competitive start, with the Buckeyes taking a small lead for the first time in the match after graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia committed a service error.

Penn State and Ohio State fought for the lead for the entirety of the set, and after some back-and-forth action the Nittany Lions went back to higher ground, posting three kills in a row.

Once the scoreboard hit the 20 point mark, both teams used all options available to pull out the win, with three timeouts called in less than five plays.

However, a service error from senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington ended Penn State’s first chance to get the set point. Ohio State used this opportunity to pick up the pace, pushing the set to extra plays after a three-point run, and just like that the story took a turn, as the Buckeyes won the frame 27-25.

“I think when we have a lead and we're at home, we have this great environment with this great crowd we got to take better advantage of that,” Holland said.

The third set was fast-paced — this time in favor of the blue and white who took an early lead and posted seven total blocks, improving its past set mark of two. Ohio State once again came from behind, tying the game 18-18 thanks to its improved offense.

It was a game of ties, as two aces in a row, served by freshmen defensive specialist Gillian Grimes, tied the game 24-24. After two more ties, Ohio State committed a pair of consecutive errors that gave Penn State the 28-26 win, an admirable effort considering the team’s low hitting effectiveness of -.061.

The fourth set was quick. While service aces were present for both teams, the Buckeyes brought better defense, blocking and hitting at a high level against the Nittany Lions and ending it 25-14 — forcing a decisive fifth frame in the process.

“I think a five set match is a marathon, not a sprint, you know, there's ups and there's downs,” Holland said.

The rollercoaster ride continued during the fifth set. With Williams being the main source of points for her squad, fueling it with a team-high 24 kills.

With the stands filled with fans at the edge of their seats, a service ace from Ohio State gave Penn State one final chance, neither team wanted to give up, but the road team took the final set 17-15.

Despite the loss, the blue and white's coach said she was happy with how her unit played.

“We showed some guts, served aggressive, ducked some balls," Schumacher-Cawley said. "I thought, you know, everyone was was doing their job well."

