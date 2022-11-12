Over the years, members of the Penn State community have become accustomed to the phrase, “second-half team.”

The motto has been somewhat of a rallying cry for Nittany Lion athletics over the past several years, and it is a label the Lady Lions would certainly hope to achieve this year.

Although the blue and white was able to get past Fairfield on Friday night to move to 2-0 on the young season, it never felt as if the home squad had a firm grasp on the game until late in the third quarter.

The Nittany Lions led by as many as 20 in the first half, but the Stags were able to cut the lead to single digits shortly after halftime.

However, Penn State was able to counter the Fairfield run with a 9-4 run at the end of the third and enter the fourth quarter leading by 14.

The defense turned it up a notch late in the second half, helping the home team win by nearly 30, which was something coach Carolyn Kieger took notice of.

“Obviously offense is fun, but defense is what’s going to get us into the NCAA Tournament,” Kieger said. “We know that getting stops and rebounds and turning our opponent over will make them uncomfortable.”

Friday’s game was a vital turnaround for the Nittany Lions after the season opener against Norfolk State on Wednesday.

One key performer for the blue and white against the Stags was redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus, who nearly recorded a triple-double in the Nittany Lion victory.

Kapinus racked up 11 points and eight rebounds to go along with a career-high nine steals for Penn State, and her individual effort was vital in helping the Lady Lions blow the lead open.

Finishing one steal shy of a school record, Kapinus credited her dominant performance Friday to the “juke” tactics the team has been working on in practice.

“It’s about staying jacked up and keeping contagious energy,” Kapinus said. “I’m just trying to give whatever I can to my team.”

Graduate student forward Alexa Williamson led the Nittany Lions with 16 points, while senior guard Makenna Marisa added a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists.

If one thing is clear through two games, it’s that the blue and white will have to buckle down and be more aggressive in the later stages of its contests.

However, Friday’s game was a good turnaround for the blue and white after an underwhelming performance Wednesday.

Penn State outnumbered the Stags in most every major category, including assists, steals, rebounds and points off turnovers.

Despite some of the Nittany Lions’ bright spots, they turned the ball over 22 times on and made just 4-12 3-point attempts.

The home team’s struggles in those fields didn’t end up costing them Friday, but it showcased that there’s still plenty of room to grow. Regardless, it’s clear the blue and white is improving in many facets of the game, which is vital as the season begins to pick up steam.

The Nittany Lion offense came through with 77 points against Fairfield, and players like Kapinus had a big role in the breakthrough after adjusting some of the offense.

“I feel like we finally ran our offense this game and got it into our post players more, which was really big for us,” Kapinus said. “The big thing for us this game was getting into the post more and sharing the ball.

“That’s really all it takes for us to just flip that switch and be a whole different team.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE