With season two of Micah Shrewsberry’s tenure beginning in less than two weeks against Winthrop, Penn State looks to continue to grow as a team both offensively and defensively.

After leading the Big Ten in scoring defense a year ago, the Nittany Lions ‘gritty not pretty’ mentality will continue to develop and, as Shrewsberry alluded to, a strong defensive mindset will continue to be the standard.

Shrewsberry outlined that in order for the team to keep improving, he will need to continue developing his skills as a coach and putting the team in the best position to win.

“I'm trying to constantly evolve and continue to grow as a coach,” Shrewsberry said. “I know we need to be better earlier. Like we played Michigan State the second game of the year in the Big Ten and they ran us through the gym. We're playing them to start the Big Ten this year so the transition defense better be pretty good on that day.”

For Shrewsberry’s group, the veteran leadership this team possesses will prove critical throughout the Big Ten slate as the current leaders, along with new ones like fifth year guards Andrew Funk and Camren Wynter, will continue to push this team and play a key role in late game situations.

The blue and white lost nine Big Ten games by eight or less points, with its defense and strong rebounding keeping it in games. Now, the goal is to win these close games and improve as a unit as Shrewsberry emphasized how important late game situations are.

“We're doing more late game situations because that's where we needed to get better,” Shrewsberry said. “Let's get as many of those in as possible and work on all of these in different ways where it's not just our older guys, it's our younger guys that are getting better at this.”

Senior guard and forward Seth Lundy is one of the players looking to take on an even larger role this season. The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native recognized his ability to grow from the teaching of Shrewsberry and the staff.

Lundy was second on the team in points per game with 11.9 and shot 34.8% from three point range on 184 attempts. Despite his strong offensive numbers, Lundy illustrated his ability to be a more well-rounded defender and leader, critical qualities for this team.

“The game slowed down for me and I was just so focused on stopping my man,” Lundy said. “This year, I just need to be a guy who's gonna be a team defender and not just, you know, an individual defender, so just helping be a better defender off the ball.”

Myles Dread is another key leader for Penn State and, despite playing through injury last season, the fifth-year senior is fully healthy to start this season and is a key option for Shrewsberry.

While he only averaged 6.2 points per game, the Detroit, Michigan, native ranked second on the team in three pointers with 55 as his physical frame posed problems for opposing big men.

Dread also discussed the attitude and determination of his teammates and how everyone has bought into Shrewsberry’s system.

“I think just the energy and that excitement in the locker room, you know, everybody's just really excited to get started,” Dread said. “We got a lot of bright eyed and bushy tailed guys that are coming in and getting ready for the grind and they have such a positive attitude about them that it makes me feel good.”

Jalen Pickett is another fifth-year senior returning for his final season in college. The Rochester, New York, native ran the offense for the Nittany Lions and was the top scoring player who averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 31 games.

Shrewsberry alluded to a big confidence boost for Pickett, who hit his stride in the latter half of Big Ten play a year ago.

Similarly to Dread, Pickett discussed how everyone believes in Shrewsberry’s style of game with all players working hard in practice, especially with players competing for playing time.

“I think definitely just being more comfortable in the system,” Pickett said. “Having a year under my belt, knowing what [Shrewsberry] wants and how we're trying to play this year is definitely going to be key for us and then knowing the personnel that we have out there at all times; the freshmen are really good. They're good players, and they're hungry.”

