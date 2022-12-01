With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Penn State is gearing up for teams looking to play spoiler.

The Nittany Lions are hosting for the first time since 2019 when the program made the Elite Eight and will begin their most emotional time of the year when they welcome UMBC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

It’s win-or-go-home time for the Nittany Lions, and despite going 11-0 in nonconference play with wins over fellow tournament teams Stanford and Oregon, Penn State knows all four squads — and especially its first foe UMBC — deserve to play in the tournament.

“Anyone in the tournament is a good team, and you know, I think they play hard,” coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley said. “It's a new coach Kasey [Crider], who, I think he's done a phenomenal job with that team. I know him, they play hard, and I think they're really aggressive in all positions, so we're gonna have to play well.”

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland has been one of the most consistent contributors for Schumacher-Cawley’s squad, dominating both offensively and defensively. The Hilliard, Ohio, native ranks third on the team in kills with 236 and 23rd nationally in total blocks with 145.

While this is Holland’s third time donning the blue and white in the tournament, it is the first year she’ll be able to play on her home floor, something the junior doesn’t take for granted, especially due to the one-and-done nature of the tournament.

“You know, it's something that you dream about in middle and high school watching the tournament,” Holland said. “So I think that the biggest piece of advice is just to leave everything out on the floor, you know, like it's all or nothing right now. If we lose, we're done.”

Playing alongside Holland at the middle blocker position is former TCU transfer and graduate student Katie Clark. The Arlington, Texas, native has controlled the play at the net, tallying 141 kills on just 44 errors and leading the squad with a .362 hitting percentage and being a valuable option for graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia.

Unlike Holland, Clark has never played in an NCAA Tournament throughout her five years in college but said the tournament is “a battle to the end from now” and outlined the importance of limiting errors to compete with the nation’s best.

“I would say that it's a whole new season, and no matter what happened preseason or during conference, it doesn't matter,” Clark said. “It's a different season now, and just give it all your best and your hardest every time.”

UMBC

UMBC closed the year with a lot of momentum, finishing its 2022 campaign with a 17-8 record and sweeping New Hampshire in the America East Championship to receive its third straight tournament appearance.

This will be just the third time the two programs have met in a match, with the most recent meeting coming in August 2018 when the Nittany Lions swept the Retrievers at Rec Hall, holding them to just eight points in Set 3.

Leading the charge for UMBC at the net is sophomore middle blocker and first-team all-conference selection Mia Bilusic, who finished 35th nationally in points per set with 4.73 and recorded a conference-leading 394 kills.

Alongside Bilusic is senior outside hitter Kamani Conteh, who was another All-America East first-team selection. Conteh finished second in the conference in kills with 375 and recorded 4.37 points per set in 97 total frames.

Anchoring the Retrievers defensively is America East Defensive Specialist of the Year and junior libero Aysia Miller whose 409 digs and 4.17 digs per set put her atop the conference.

While holding their opponents to a .160 hitting percentage, sophomore middle blocker Mila Ilieva led the Retrievers in blocks with 126, a mark that placed her 40th in the country in blocks per set with 1.27.

As a team, UMBC scores a lot of its points from the service line, as the unit ranks 30th nationally with 1.79 aces per set on 177 total service aces. Bilusic ranks 37th in the nation in aces per set, as her 44 total aces is first in the conference.

UCF or Yale

With UCF and Yale set to do battle at 5 p.m. on Friday, a second-round matchup could see the Nittany Lions facing off with either the Knights or Bulldogs.

UCF’s 27-1 record is tied for second-best in the country, and the Knights feature one of the most talented players in the country with graduate student outside hitter McKenna Melville, who’s first nationally in both kills per set with 5.56 and points per set with 6.17.

While Melville has 539 total kills on the season, senior middle blocker Claudia Dillon ranks fifth in the country in hitting percentage with a .438, and graduate student setter Amber Olson anchors the passing game, as her 11.80 assists per set ranks third nationally.

Similarly to UMBC, Yale is an aggressive serving team whose 23-2 record was sixth nationally and ranked third in aces per set with 2.17, which led it to an Ivy League title win.

Sophomore outside hitter Cara Shultz is seventh in the country in aces per set, whose 58 total service aces is also tied for 11th nationally.

While the Bulldogs are led by sophomore outside hitter Mila Yarich and junior outside hitter Audrey Leak, who both have 270 or more kills, sophomore setter Carly Diehl is a dangerous passer who ranks 28th in the country in assists per set with 10.66 and 959 total.

Penn State will have its work cut out for it when it takes on some of the nation’s best teams at Rec Hall.

