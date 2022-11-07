Students were lined up in front of Rec Hall, hype-songs blared through the radio, the Nittany Lion was riding a bike up and down Burrowes Road — it was celebration time for Penn State.

The blue and white certainly earned the right to celebrate after its 3-2 victory over Michigan State for the Big Ten Tournament crown.

As the tournament’s sixth seed, Penn State powered through the best the conference had to offer to claim its silverware.

First, the Nittany Lions gutted out a tight road win against three-seed Wisconsin, followed by a takedown of the regular season runner-up Northwestern and, finally, Sunday’s thriller over the tournament’s top seed in the Spartans.

The semifinal and final rounds of the tournament were played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, home of MLS’s Columbus Crew and the biggest venue Penn State has played in all year.

The atmosphere of the title match was “incredible,” according to redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel.

“[Those are] the nicest facilities I’ve ever seen,” Schlegel said. “Having that atmosphere, both crowds cheering the whole time — you can’t recreate that, not in a regular season game.”

The mood was right, but the day started about as poorly as possible for the Nittany Lions, as an own-goal in the fifth minute put them behind early.

Coach Erica Dambach’s team was resilient, though, as it gathered three goals in the final 55 minutes to walk away with its ninth Big Ten title in program history.

Two of those tallies, including the game-winner in the 82nd minute, came from Schlegel.

The Parker, Colorado, native was named Offensive Player of the Big Ten Tournament after scoring three total goals, including the match’s only goal against Wisconsin in the 75th minute.

Schlegel recounted her emotions following the team’s victory over the Spartans.

“It was one of those moments where I just felt God’s presence with me,” Schlegel said. “You can’t describe it, and afterward you’re like, ‘what just happened?’”

After initially celebrating, the redshirt senior and her teammates hopped on the bus and made the trip from Columbus back to Happy Valley. Even at 9 p.m. on a school night, about 50 of Park Avenue Army’s finest flooded the sidewalk in front of Rec Hall.

When the royal blue charter bus arrived, the first person to step off was coach Dambach along with her daughters, Addie and Kylie.

To follow was freshman defender Molly Martin, who proudly hoisted the finalized tournament bracket that featured Penn State as the conference champions.

From there, the players hopped, danced and sang their way off the bus and into the warm embraces of the fans and the Nittany Lion.

For Schlegel, the love and support from every direction made Sunday special.

“It was just a family affair from top to bottom,” Schlegel said.

Penn State’s women’s hockey team made the trip to Ohio, as well as athletic director Patrick Kraft and deputy director Lynn Holleran, to root for the team.

“When you have support from them, all the way to your bench, to the people on the field, to all of our staff, there’s just nothing like it,” Schlegel said.

Penn State’s trophy case still has plenty of room in it, and the NCAA Tournament is the next prize the Nittany Lions have their eyes on. According to Schlegel, the team puts the hard work in on the practice field but just has fun every time it takes the pitch for a match.

“Come game day, we could just relax and play with no fear and just play with joy and play with confidence,” Schlegel said.

As conference champions, the blue and white automatically qualified for the national tournament and now awaits its first opponent.

Even as the postseason intensity ramps up, the team just wants to enjoy what it's already accomplished in a long season.

“We’re all best friends and we just want to be together and have these moments,” Schlegel said. “You have moments of adversity and then you have these moments and it’s all worth it.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE