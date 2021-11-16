HVAB’s Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission to make Centre County ‘premier destination’

The sports and entertainment industry at Penn State and Centre County is about to grow to a much higher scale as Fritz Smith, president and CEO of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau, announced the formation of the Happy Valley Sports and Entertainment Commission in a Zoom press conference on Tuesday.

The commission’s goal is to take Penn State and Centre County’s legacy of sports and entertainment and market it to outside sources with the facilities in the community to make Centre County “a premier destination,” as the commission’s vice chairman Scott Sidwell said.

Centre County has hosted a number of big concerts and events over the years, not to mention the 100,000-plus people that pile into Beaver Stadium, a facility that sits at the center of what the commission plans to capitalize on, every football Saturday in State College.

Big-time artists like the Jonas Brothers, Avicii and, soon, Billie Eilish have performed in the Bryce Jordan Center before, but with this new commission and its mentality to “think big,” according to Sidwell, more of those big name artists could be brought in to perform.

“We have seven Saturdays a year, roughly, where we have 100,000 people in the stands,” Smith said. “What would the economic impact be, what would it mean for job growth, if we could replicate that 10 times, 12 times, more per year and not just with athletic events.”

The commission plans to host concerts and has even explored hosting the NHL’s Winter Classic. It has also held conversations with Topgolf to potentially bring one of those to Happy Valley.

Happy Valley Adventure Bureau board member Joe Battista was named chairman of the commission while Sidwell, Penn State’s Deputy Athletic Director, was appointed the vice chairman role.

“To be able to give back through the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau has been a dream come true,” Battista said. “This sports and entertainment commission, it's so exciting, the energy and the passion that we all have towards this, it's going to be infectious.”

Along with the announcement of this commission and its board members, Smith announced that they would also fund the Huddle Up Group, which has given strategic advice to over 100 other commissions like the one that’s being announced, to help structure the organization.

They also plan to commission a firm to provide economic impact analysis of all sports in Centre County, such as the State College Spikes, and not just Penn State sports.

Partnerships, like the one with the Huddle Up Group, are a big focus for the commission as Smith stressed the importance of strengthening the relationship with Penn State in the press conference.

“We feel that we’ve really put a stake in the ground and that we have sent a signal to the entire community, and to our competitors quite frankly,” Smith said. “We're serious about this and that it's going to be a great endeavor.”

