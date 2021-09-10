Over his first couple years at Penn State, junior Patrick Sheehan found it hard to crack the starting lineup. Sheehan was a young player, and Penn State had no shortage of experienced veterans.

Late in his sophomore year, things started to change for Sheehan. He entered the lineup in Penn State’s final four events of the spring.

On April 18, in the final round of the Rutherford Intercollegiate at Penn State’s home course, Sheehan shot a career-low 66 to lead Penn State to a tournament victory and finish second overall individually.

The next week at Ohio State, Sheehan turned in a couple more good rounds, helping the Nittany Lions finish second overall.

Sheehan finished the spring at the Big Ten Championship, where he shot 80 and 83 during the first two rounds respectively, before regrouping with a 76 in the final round.

However, he wasn’t exactly thrilled with his performance and described his play that weekend as a “disappointment.”

“I don’t want to be in that position again — shooting those scores, having that feeling,” Sheehan told The Daily Collegian. “Getting in the lineup those last four events of the spring just pushed me in the summer to be there in the fall.”

Sheehan said he wanted to put in work over the summer, and that’s exactly what he did.

In early June, at the Jay Sigel Amateur Match Play Championship, Sheehan made it all the way to the final round, finishing in second place. Later in the summer, he qualified for the 108th Pennsylvania Association Amateur Championship.

“That is a feat,” coach Greg Nye told the Collegian. “Getting in that thing is a feat, getting in that thing was difficult, and he was a medalist in his qualifier over in the Philadelphia area, and again he shot well under par.”

This year’s Pennsylvania Association Amateur Championship was hosted at Merion Golf Club, a U.S. Open Championship site, and Sheehan was in it right until the final hole.

Sheehan finished the tournament with a final score of 211, one stroke off leader John Peters, who finished with a 210.

Performing on such a big stage like Merion against the best players in the state is an impressive achievement, Nye said.

“Those kinds of scores made me realize that I can do this and that I can be in that position in many tournaments,” Sheehan said. “It just pushed me throughout the summer, just with confidence, honestly.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

How to watch Penn State football's home opener against Ball State Penn State will be looking to continue its momentum this week and jump to 2-0 in its 2021 ho…

“I know I can be there, I know I can be a top player at this level. I just wanted to take that into this season.”

Sheehan’s breakout summer came as no surprise to Matt Wolf, Sheenan’s high school golf coach.

Wolf worked with Sheehan for all four years of high school, and said by the end of his sophomore year, it was already evident that the then teenager would be someone who could play golf at the next level.

“His work ethic was phenomenal, he was constantly at the course working on his game, working on some of the kinks and developing through the four years that I got to coach him. But it definitely seemed like DI was in his future,” Wolf told the Collegian.

In golf, the mental part of the game is just as important as the physical aspect. Rounds of golf aren’t short, and a player has to be able to mentally recover after a bad shot.

When Sheehan was young, he said a coach told him he had just 15 seconds after a shot to regroup.

“I think that’s a big thing about just kind of maturing in golf. Learning how to handle that. You’re not going to hit perfect shots all day,” Sheehan said. “You’re always going to have a next shot, so it’s what you do with that next shot that really matters after the bad one.”

Wolf said Sheehan’s perseverance and ability to bounce back is something that separated him from other golfers.

“He overcame so many close calls throughout his high school career,” Wolf said. “He had missed cuts to move on throughout our postseason by just one stroke, and it happened to him probably three times in the four years he was at [Central Bucks] East that he missed moving on to the next round of the postseason by just one.

“That can be something that can just be crushing, but I think he used it as motivation.”

Nye compares golf to art and uses the analogy of a painter painting a picture — they may have a few bad brush strokes, but at the end of the day, it can still be a good work of art.

“Golfers that play at a high level, they have emotional control,” Nye said. “They have the ability to assess what’s happened and have the ability to not hang their head and grind it out. Have the ability to believe in yourself.”

Sheehan has always been a gifted ball striker, but putting is where he’s always had to work for it.

“I think the biggest thing with me has always been short game. It just hasn’t been there my first two years of school until late spring so I really wanted to work on that,” Sheehan said.

Wolf credits Sheehan for that honest assessment and that putting was the thing they worked on and improved on the most throughout his high school career.

When he got to college, he continued to work on putting with Nye.

“We made a couple changes and he stuck with them. The credit goes to Patrick for not being one of these persons that changes on a dime,” Nye said. “He just stuck with the agreed upon approach that we went with and he did all the work.”

This season, Sheehan said the Nittany Lions have a young team, and he’s excited at the possibility of being able to be a leader.

“I think I do really need to [be a leader], some of the older guys on the team need to set a good example for some of the younger guys and kind of show them the ropes,” Sheehan said. “It’s a tough jump from high school to college so anything we can do to help the freshmen, even sophomores just get used to college, it can benefit our team in a lot of ways.”

Sheehan is off to a good start in the fall 2021. Penn State opened its season in New York on Labor Day weekend, where he finished in the top five, leading Penn State to a third-place finish overall.

This is the best Sheehan has felt about his game, and the hope is that this momentum will push Sheehan to be one of the Big Ten’s best golfers in 2021.

Despite his success, Sheehan’s attitude and approachability was one of the most enjoyable things about coaching him, Wolf said.

“Patrick was the player that I will always look back on and think about how he was able to combine some of the most elite golfing ability but with the most humble and down to earth attitude,” Wolf said. “I’ve met a lot of golfers in our program and other programs who have elite-level skills, but it’s rare to find that combination of those high-level skills with the same humble attitude.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Weather forecast for Penn State football's home-opening matchup with Ball State Penn State football returns to State College on Saturday for the first this season, as the N…