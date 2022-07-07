In a stunning move, the Big Ten threw the college athletics landscape on its head, announcing the additions of USC and UCLA to the conference on June 30.

The two California schools will officially join the conference in the 2024-25 academic year, playing as the Big Ten’s 15th and 16th teams.

This westward expansion signifies two things: Not only is the Big Ten still open to new members, but finding success in the conference will only become more challenging as time goes on.

The Trojans and Bruins both have prestigious programs in many sports, which likely factored into the unanimous vote to accept the schools to the Big Ten.

That being said, the West Coast schools don’t participate in every sport that Penn State does.

Neither institution has a wrestling program, and the Big Ten isn’t very hospitable for a start-up program — just ask the Nittany Lions and their nine NCAA Championship titles under Cael Sanderson.

Baseball

On the diamond, USC is very comparable to Penn State, with neither team having much recent success in baseball.

Since their last winning season in 2015, excluding the incomplete 2020 campaign, the Trojans are slumping, including a brutal 2022 season where they went just 8-22 in the Pac-12.

Part of the problem may be facing their in-state rival, UCLA — which has been a consistent contender in the sport.

The Bruins have made five straight NCAA Regionals, a level of success that Penn State and USC can only hope to emulate.

Softball

While USC doesn’t field a softball team, UCLA displays one of the best in the nation, year in and year out.

The Bruins’ 12 NCAA Championships speak for themselves and so does coach Kelly Inouye-Perez’s 672-180-1 record with the team.

Penn State certainly has a lot of work to do to keep pace with UCLA in both softball and baseball.

Women’s volleyball

Moving back indoors, the Big Ten doesn’t sanction men’s volleyball, but it does have the women’s game, which could set up a rivalry for the ages.

Penn State and UCLA, two of the most accomplished programs in the nation, will go head to head yearly in what should be scintillating matchups.

USC, on the other hand, is much more middling in the sport, finishing the 2021 season with a record of 15-15. The addition of the Nittany Lions to the schedule won’t make life any easier for the Trojans.

Women’s lacrosse

Lacrosse continues to gain traction at the collegiate level, but while USC has a women’s lacrosse team, UCLA only offers it as a club sport.

Penn State coach Missy Doherty hopes to right the ship after back-to-back losing seasons.

The Trojans look to add another hurdle to that challenge, as they’ll likely bring a solid team into the Big Ten in 2025 after stringing together winning seasons in every year since 2014.

Women’s soccer

The conference certainly received two strong soccer schools, with both teams contending on a regular basis.

USC only fields an official women’s team, but it’s a very good one at that. The Trojans have qualified for seven consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including taking the crown in 2016. In fact, the Trojans met the Nittany Lions in the tournament’s second round in 2021, with the blue and white advancing on penalties.

USC is entering a new era, though, with 33-year-old coach Jane Alukonis taking the reins for the 2022 season. It remains to be seen if the program can maintain its success under new leadership.

Similarly, UCLA is also a powerhouse on the pitch, with its team making every NCAA Tournament since 2016.

Penn State is also a postseason regular, including a National Championship win in 2015 and a Big Ten title in 2019. These strong programs could ignite fierce rivalries in the coming years.

Men’s soccer

Penn State and UCLA have yet to match the consistent success of their female counterparts in recent years, but each squad is coming off a successful season.

Both teams made the NCAA Tournament, with Penn State entering 2022 as defending Big Ten champions.

Bruins coach Ryan Jorden and the blue and white’s coach Jeff Cook are relatively new to their teams, coaching just three and four years thus far, respectively, in their college towns.

By 2024, it’s possible that the Nittany Lions and Bruins will have ascended toward the top of the college soccer world. If this is the case, fans can prepare for fireworks between brand-new rivals.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE