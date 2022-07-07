After tying for second place in the Big Ten behind Iowa for its 6-2 conference record, Penn State will need some of its players to step up this upcoming season to take the next step.

The blue and white’s 2021 season was fairly successful, finishing with a 14-6 overall record. The Nittany Lions were led by senior Anna Simon, junior Mackenzie Allessie and sophomore Sophia Gladieux offensively, all of whom are returning for the 2022 season.

Simon, who graduated from Penn State this past spring, will return for her fifth and final season in the blue and white. The German midfielder has tallied 38 goals and 89 points in 71 career games with the Nittany Lions.

Hailing from Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, Allessie will look to deliver Penn State its first Big Ten championship since 2016. The three-time All-American has played a key role for the Nittany Lions after she transferred from conference rival Ohio State.

Coming off of All-Big Ten and All-American honors like her teammate, Gladieux will need to keep her success going to propel Penn State to a Big Ten title. In 2021, she led the Nittany Lions with 18 goals and 38 points.

With its top trio returning and the contributions of another All-Big Ten honoree in Elena Vos, the blue and white will look to add additional scoring depth in the form of returning players.

Here are four Nittany Lions who will need to step up in 2022.

Jemma Punch

Jemma Punch could play a part in Penn State’s return to success this season.

As a freshman in 2019, Punch scored five goals and 13 points off of the bench in 20 games. Since then, she has yet to reach a similar level of production, despite starting in every game in 2021.

Now entering her senior season, the Australian has shown an inconsistency on the field that will need to be fixed if she wants to contribute on a regular basis.

Punch took 21 shots in 2021 but only managed to score 9.5% of those. If her shot percentage can improve next season, the Nittany Lion might just realize her potential.

Meghan Reese

Starting all 20 games in 2021, Meghan Reese has been a solid defender for the Nittany Lions over the last few seasons.

Now a senior, Reese can mentor other younger players while improving in her own right in pursuit of an improved team defense.

The blue and white will need Reese and others to step up defensively if it wants to improve on its sixth-place finish in the Big Ten in goals allowed per game.

Gery Schnarrs

Another starter that the blue and white will need to step up is Gery Schnarrs, who only scored one goal in 2021.

Schnarrs is listed as a back on the 2022 roster after previously being a forward in 2021, which seems to signal her transition to a more defensive role.

If Schnarrs can take a leap into her new position, Penn State would gain some much needed defensive help after finishing just shy of a Big Ten title.

Brie Barraco

The Nittany Lions will also return starting goalkeeper Brie Barraco for her senior year.

Last season, Barraco’s .738 save percentage was good enough for 26th in the nation and fifth in the Big Ten.

Barraco is a key piece to the blue and white’s next campaign. She will need the support of her teammates in front of her to push the squad across the finish line next year.

Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has assembled another team capable of winning at a high level. The squad will just need players, outside of its stars, to step up and contribute.

