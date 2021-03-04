How family, luck fueled Penn State student Brenna Schubert’s start in go-kart racing

As a 10-year-old girl, Brenna Schubert begged her dad to let her strap into a go-kart, despite the duo’s original plan of taking on the miniature golf course.

It was the first time she had ever done so, like many kids at that age.

Except Schubert had no idea exactly who she was racing against or that her first few laps around a track would hit so close to home.

“She started out in front of me as I followed behind her,” her father, Joe Schubert, said. “We got to a turn where I submarined her and I'll never forget, she had the look of a tiger in her eyes.”

Joe knew at that moment his daughter was already following in his footsteps and that “racing was in her blood” too.

It hadn’t yet registered to Schubert that her dad was more than her first competition on the race track, but also someone who would become a life-long coach at the tip of her fingers.

“I never knew about what my dad did professionally when I got into that go-kart,” Schubert said. “But it was the biggest rush of adrenaline I ever felt, and I knew I wanted to do it forever.”

Her father, a former professional drag racer in the The National Hot Rod Association — the largest auto racing organization in the world — said it only took this symbolic moment for him to know she would excel in a racing career if she chose to.

“As far as racing goes, she’s got the fever. I told her you don’t just start at the top, but she is already working her way up there just the way I did,” Joe Schubert said. “And she’s got the drive and the dedication to go far.”

Shortly after Schubert’s first experience at that miniature golf course, she started indoor competition with Lehigh Valley Grand Prix, a high-speed indoor go-kart racing operation she has been competing at for 11 years.

Early in her Lehigh career, she was a track champion and multiple time-record holder, according to her father, along with having competed in around 30 endurance races at indoor go-kart tracks since the start of her career.

However, Schubert quickly understood the success she was looking to accomplish on the track was never going to be found at the indoor racing level.

That’s when her father put together an outdoor competition go-kart setup and bought her two of her own go-karts at the age of 13 to start racing competitively outdoors.

Schubert went on to win her first outdoor season in the Yamaha KT 100 Pipe Class as well as the SuperCan class, which led to her winning three seasons in a row and going undefeated from 2014-2016.

“I would not be a winner without my dad. He used to tell me — and he was serious — that if I didn’t win a race, I was walking home,” Schubert said. “And I would just win. Every time I’m angry when I’m racing, I’ll break a record, and he used to purposely make me angry. Having that pressure turns you into an animal and an amazing race car driver.”

Stephen Mallozzi, a racing teammate of Schubert’s, agreed with her about how she became an excellent race car driver.

“I will say it now, and I will say it again, and until I die: she is one of the very few people I want to see in outdoor karting,” Mallozzi said. “You have to be as gracious in victory as you are in defeat, and Brenna is an exemplary representation of that at all levels.”

Mallozzi met Schubert in her beginner racing days, and she put Mallozzi — a Team USA representative — to the test. It was very apparent to Mallozzi early on what Schubert was capable of becoming.

“The first time I met Brenna, I hated her. I was a pro at this race we competed in and no one was able to beat me. But I got stuck in a crappy car and she had a better one, so as I was in fourth place, Brenna was in fifth and she was all over me,” Mallozzi said. “We were coming to the finish line and she tried to pass me, but I ran her straight into the wall, got a penalty for it and it ended up costing myself the championship in the end.

“And so the rest of the weekend, I was like ‘I gotta kick this girl’s ass.’”

The two have formed a strong relationship of encouragement on and off the track over the past eight years, and Mallozzi knew from the start that Schubert’s talent and passion were never going to stop her from getting where she wanted to be in her career.

Only what gets in the way of every racer was going to be Schubert’s issue as well.

“Brenna has all the raw talent in the world, I’m just trying to help her figure out the other end,” Mallozzi said. “It’s been my goal for years to try to get her to the highest level of karting, because it is very limited that I see someone and think: ‘Hot damn, they are just as talented at this as I am, if not more so.’ And so it’s hard to see someone like her not be able to have opportunities because of financials. It stinks.”

According to Mallozi, just buying the right equipment can “cost around $10,000 on its own without the addition of entry fees, tires, mechanics, tools, parts and travel.”

But Mallozi also made a point of noting that on the national level, “things start to run at around $90,000 per year.”

“I made it through karting because I knew the right people, but racing isn’t a sport for people who are financially stable — it’s a sport for those who are loaded,” Mallozzi said. “And that’s the issue with the sport: opportunity costs money. You gotta pay to play.”

Schubert said Formula Two racing is her sport’s equivalent to the college football level, adding that football players are just one example of athletes who have the ability to earn scholarships or not have to pay as much to pursue a professional career.

Yet, there isn’t a guarantee of getting to any level in racing without the right financial stability.

“The world is missing out on such a talented group of racers just because their families are not billionaires, and this includes women and minorities,” Schubert said.

She has a plan, and despite her being a part of the fiscal minority in the industry of racing, it’s not to be missed out on.

“I want to get to the W3 series [an all-women series that competes internationally], but my main goal right now is to get Penn State to sponsor me or other companies if I want to race and find a way into the series,” Schubert said. “Penn State’s name would be the biggest sponsor on my car and it would be a really good diversity tactic for Penn State.”

Schubert, a Penn State junior studying economics, is working toward this goal with a GoFundMe page to kickstart any support she could gather while continuing to prove her ability as a young female racer and demonstrate that it’s possible to reach the top.

“It’s unfair there isn’t a single woman in Formula One racing or that there is only one in NASCAR for how many years?” Schubert said. “I do like being able to beat men and seeing the look on their faces once I do, but there is such a stereotype of women in racing, one being how fast we are.”

Whether it’s been working on cars or racing them, Schubert has demonstrated her resilience to outrank and overcome being a part of the minority in the racing industry, despite the expense of which the sport entails.

“Everyone that has seen her grow up into the sport of racing has respect that she is one of the best, regardless of her being a girl,” Schubert’s father said. “She is a step above the average race participant. It’s hard to explain, but she’s just got it.”

Jordan Smith, the president of Penn State’s student-run Formula Racing Team, has worked with Schubert for three years on the team and has seen her accomplish more than just crossing the finish line.

“She has been racing for a long time in her life, but to see her come into the team and be an active member has been awesome. She did something she never did before, which was laying a carbon fiber— something that is super difficult,” Smith said. “She would come in every week for 10-15 hours to make sure things were coming in on time.

“She led projects and took charge her freshman year, and I think there were a lot of people who looked up to Brenna, a lot of people at recruiting events who would go up to her and just admire her.”

Schubert recently became the team’s administration co-lead and secretary, where she said she recruited around 150 students to be on the team this year. She raised sponsorships for the team and was in charge of making business presentations and cost reports for competitions in May, in which the team competes against around 200 universities worldwide.

According to Schubert, she is the first driver to ever be recruited on the PSFR Team since 1994.

At 10-years-old, Schubert put her foot on the gas pedal of a go-kart for the first time at a miniature golf course in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, a business she said ironically shut down forever the following day.

Today, 11 years later, she takes pride in her career being a successful one, not only because of the opportunity her father gave her that day, but because of what he — along with the rest of the mentors in her career — has been able to offer her along the way.

”It’s the best feeling ever to have something you love so much that you can create a drive for it and accomplish your dreams,” Schubert said. “You just want it so bad that you’ll make it happen.”

And to her dad, Schubert’s accomplishments symbolize the continuation of a family tradition.

“This gives me a second life of racing through my daughter,” Joe said, holding back tears. “She’s an extension of my racing career and I’ll always support her whenever I can.”