On Sunday night, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler kicked off the Hollywood award season by hosting the 78th Golden Globes.

Chloe Zhao made history at the award show, becoming the first women of color to win best director at the Golden Globes for her film “Nomadland.”

Other big highlights from the show would be “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” taking home the prize for the best musical/comedy film, edging out Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”

Also since I’m now talking about entertainment in a sports column, some of my personal favorites of the year — “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” — all took home awards.

Ultimately though, the biggest takeaway from the show was Black actors and filmmakers are still being under-represented by the all-white voters of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — a sad fact that needs to change.

The somewhat virtual event marked the start of a month-long season where Hollywood’s best dress up (in a sweatshirt if you are Jason Sudeikis) and awkwardly accept awards over Zoom.

With the Critics’ Choice awards set to take place on March 7 and the Oscars on April 25, I thought this would be the perfect time to hand out five film-related awards to Penn State Athletics.

Before we get into the awards, I think we need to establish Keegan-Michael Key would host them. I mean, easy take by me, but I know his opening monologue would poke fun at everyone around campus.

But now, after probably way too many words by me to introduce it (which if you think about it, they really take their time for award shows, so I’m just being authentic), here’s the first award.

Best Dressed: Guy Gadowsky, men’s hockey head coach

This one was fairly easy.

Since we don’t get to see the personal style of athletes on a regular basis, I figured I would go the route of a coach on this, and there are simply none better dressed than Guy Gadowsky.

Every night, Gadowsky breaks out a new suit, shirt and tie combination, and every night, it’s perfect.

If Gadowsky walked down a red carpet, there is no doubt in my mind he would pull out a stylish, yet classic, look.

Best Short Film: Pose Challenge Part 2, Anna Camden, women’s basketball

In terms of the internet, this video is a throwback. However, Anna Camden takes home the best short film award, or best TikTok (I thought this was clever), for the second pose challenge video she posted.

After being posted on Camden’s TikTok page on May 17, this video featuring a number of prominent Penn State athletes has over five million views and 900,000 likes.

Camden nailed the sequel, making it more popular than the first one, which is easier said than done; just ask anyone in Hollywood.

Overall, Camden hit everything the people want from a TikTok and took home her first honor of the night, but will it be her last?

Best Short Film Director: Michael Jaroh, men’s gymnastics

Just when you thought Camden was going to win her second award of the night, men’s gymnastics athlete Michael Jaroh stepped in to bring one home instead.

Jaroh has over two million followers on TikTok and consistently gets around 100,000 views per video as he does a mixture of trends and gymnastics-related videos.

Overall, the diverse content and incredible displays of athleticism give Jaroh the award for best director.

Best New Director: Carolyn Kieger, women’s basketball coach

Women’s basketball is doing its best “The Crown” impersonation as it continues to take home awards, and this time the best new director (TikTok creator) is coach Carolyn Kieger.

Kieger, whose TikTok handle is “coachkiegs” only has 64 followers, but her five posts have brought consistent quality performances.

Whether it’s showing off her Jordan sneaker collection prior to the final two episodes of “The Last Dance” or her debut on the app completing the Toosie Slide dance, Kieger came to the app to win.

Best Distributor: Kiara Zanon, women’s hockey

Best distributor might be a stretch, but in films, you have to have someone distribute it to the audience after it’s made — think of Netflix.

Well, Penn State’s best distributor this year is Kiara Zanon from women’s hockey.

In 19 games this season, Zanon has 19 assists, which, as of March 2, was the second-most in the country.

Overall, the freshman leads the women’s hockey program in points with 27 as the team finished the regular season with a 16-2-2 record.

If you haven't been paying attention to Penn State women’s week, now is the time — the program starts its postseason journey this weekend in the CHA Tournament.