WBV vs UCF Celebration

Penn State Women's Volleyball Team celebrates a point against UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament in State College, Pa. on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. They Nittany Lions went on to defeat the Knights 3-1 in 4 sets. 

 Casey Loughlin

While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars.

Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Another Nittany Lion who was selected to the All-Northeast Region team is fellow first-team All-Big Ten award winner and junior middle blocker Allie Holland.

Closing out the selections to the team is graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia, who ranked first in the Big Ten in total assists with 1287 and was a second-team all-conference selection. 

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Tyler Millen is a women's volleyball and men's basketball reporter for The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in sports studies.