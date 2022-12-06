While Wisconsin remains firmly on the horizon in the Sweet 16, the awards continue to roll in for some of Penn State stars.

Headlining the three-member group that was placed on the All-Northeast Region team is graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams who was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

Another Nittany Lion who was selected to the All-Northeast Region team is fellow first-team All-Big Ten award winner and junior middle blocker Allie Holland.

Closing out the selections to the team is graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia, who ranked first in the Big Ten in total assists with 1287 and was a second-team all-conference selection.

