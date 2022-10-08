Another night, another barnburner.

The blue and white earned its second victory of the season, defeating coach Trevor Large’s unit 7-5.

The first period proved too much to handle for the Golden Griffins as they allowed three goals on 17 shots to the Nittany Lions.

Junior defender Christian Berger opened up the scoring for the blue and white just under two minutes into the game with a wrister from the blue line.

After plenty of minutes of stellar defensive play from each unit, both teams managed to find the back of the net just over a minute apart.

The Golden Griffins knotted the game at one when Nick Bowman sniped a wide-open wrister from the slot, but Penn State quickly answered to take the lead.

Fifth-year forward Ture Linden picked up his first goal with the Nittany Lions, adding his fourth point of the young season.

Before the horn sounded at the end of the first, the blue and white’s high-powered offense was on display again as sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan found the back of the net for his second goal in as many days.

“It’s just exciting to play with [Linden and Kevin Wall], two great hockey players,” Kirwan said. “I’ve gotten a few lucky ones so far.”

Similar to last night’s contest, Canisius’ physicality was on display right from the jump as bodies were flying all over the ice.

Emotions from their previous tilt boiled onto the ice as the first period wrapped up with a scrum in front of Penn State’s student section.

Sophomore forward Ben Schoen and Canisius’ Cody Schiavon were handed a pair of minor penalties for their roles in the period-ending scuffle.

The Golden Griffins calmed the blue and white’s high-octane contest for much of the second period and managed to cut the lead halfway through the frame.

After a minor penalty from graduate student Ashton Calder and a five-minute major penalty from freshman defender Jarod Crespo for boarding gave Canisius its best offensive opportunity of the night. With a five on three advantage, Daniel DiGrande scored the Golden Griffins’ third power play goal of the weekend, courtesy of Bowman and Schiavon.

Just as Penn State killed Crespo’s major penalty, it managed to regain its two-goal lead. Senior forward Tyler Gratton screamed down the ice with the puck, slashing it past Canisius’ goalie John Hawthorne.

Although the Golden Griffins fought hard in the second period to out-shoot the Nittany Lions, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.

In the third period, Penn State’s high-octane offense tacked on three more goals, including Kirwan’s second of the night. After Kirwan picked up his third goal of the season, Kevin Wall followed up the sophomore’s power play goal with a score of his own.

Wall glided around a handful of Canisius skaters and lifted the puck just over Hawthorne’s left shoulder. Not even 30 seconds after Wall’s score, Calder cemented the blue and white victory with his second goal of the season to give it a comfortable cushion.

“If that line can continue even remotely to what they're doing now, it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Gadowsky said.

Canisius added a last-minute goal from Keaton Mastrodonato but it wasn’t enough to threaten the outcome of the game.

Penn State will look to replicate its high-powered offense in a home-and-home series with Mercyhurst next week.

“I don’t know if we can congratulate everyone yet, it’s just one series,” Gadowsky said. “They had an excellent start and that’s a great first step.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Physical play sets tone for Penn State men’s hockey in season-beginning series with Canisius Friday night marked the first opportunity for Penn State to lace up its skates and hit the i…