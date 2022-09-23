State College, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful town, smack dab in the center of the Keystone State, that enjoys equally lovely weather — precipitation, wind and freezing chills.

The temperature dipped as low as 50 F, which would be a godsend during the winter months, but was a cold reality for the players, coaches and fans populating Jeffrey Field on a Thursday night in September.

Regardless of the conditions, No. 17 Penn State had a massive Big Ten clash with No. 4 Rutgers at hand. In a duel between two conference favorites, the winner would get a critical head-to-head win and leg up in the standings.

Not to mention, these teams seem to seriously dislike each other.

In a physical match, the Nittany Lions and the Scarlet Knights combined for 13 fouls and three yellow cards.

“We expected [a physical game],” redshirt senior Ally Schlegel said. “With this being a rivalry game, we knew it was going to be intense.”

Schlegel said the Nittany Lions “brought their own swagger” to the matchup, which showed when they raced out to a lead in the first 10 minutes.

In the eighth minute, senior defender Kate Wiesner took a hard shot that bounced off the hands of Rutgers goalkeeper Meagan McClelland. Schlegel quickly closed on the ball and tapped in an uncontested goal to put Penn State on the board.

“As a 9, my job is to clean up and be the one following up shots, so that was awesome on the first [goal],” Schlegel said.

The Nittany Lions then got to work on protecting their advantage, backed by Park Avenue Army and the men’s soccer team. But Penn State had one more guest Thursday night; Mother Nature made her presence known.

Around 25 minutes in, the Happy Valley sunset opened up and unleashed a deluge of raindrops upon Jeffrey Field. Huge clusters of rain, resembling snowflakes, were carried by a steady 15-20 mph wind moving west to east, coating both the pitch and the players.

Beyond feeling like wet sponges, the storm did affect the way coach Erica Dambach’s team played.

“You have to make smart decisions and not take as many risks,” Dambach said. Players had to manage with worse footing and a ball that rolled a lot less on the rain-soaked grass, making passing and dribbling more challenging.

The rain certainly wasn’t doing either team any favors, but the Scarlet Knights had the wind — and the momentum — at its back.

In the final 30 minutes of the first half, Rutgers outshot Penn State 10-1, testing a team that was fatigued at this point of the game, according to Dambach.

Redshirt senior goalkeeper Katherine Asman didn’t appear tired at all, though, saving five shots during this stretch.

In a sport like soccer, one goal can be a massive turning point that transforms an entire match. In this instance, Asman put the exhausted defense on her shoulders and staved Rutgers off until the first half whistle.

The rain and wind were persistent during the break and into the second half but that didn’t deter the Nittany Lions from their strategy.

“We’re always expecting some elements,” Schlegel said. “I don’t think the game plan changed since we’re sort of used to it.”

Leading in the second half, the blue and white didn’t have to be as “pretty” as it wanted to be, according to the fifth-year striker.

A revitalized Penn State team got back to what it does best — playing aggressive, fast and even frantic soccer.

Schlegel again was in on the scoring action, placing a perfect through ball to a sprinting Penelope Hocking, who took care of the rest. The goal gave the Nittany Lions a 2-0 advantage and put them in great position to ride out the victory.

The rain finally let up at about the 65th minute, and so did the Rutgers attack. Mother Nature wore scarlet and white on Thursday night, and once she left Jeffrey Field, there wasn’t much left for the No. 4 team in the nation.

Of course, Penn State can’t control the forces of nature, but it did control its attitude on the field and shut down the physical, relentless Scarlet Knights.

“We brought our own energy,” Schlegel said. “We’re not gonna let them do that on our field.”

The September cold and storm would’ve made most stay inside, but the match remained electric to the final whistle. The Nittany Lions fed off the energy from the crowd and it showed on the pitch.

“It’s a special experience playing at Jeffrey,” Schlegel said. “Park Avenue Army does a really awesome job bringing that atmosphere.”

“There’s nothing like [Jeffrey Field], there’s really no place like it in college soccer.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE