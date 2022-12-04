In consecutive days, Penn State took care of its business, walking out of Rec Hall with its sixth win against a ranked opponent in its final home game.

The Nittany Lions didn’t pick up this victory in a dominant fashion, battling with a talented UCF team all match long and slightly losing their momentum after a dominant Set 1 performance from their opponent.

However, the blue and white didn’t dread its early deficit. The game turned in 180 degrees as Penn State showed solid defensive efforts with a strong mentality, starting with junior defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic, who hustled on the court all match and tallied 13 digs.

“I thought that [we were] holding each other accountable for bringing energy because obviously energy is controllable,” Bilinovic said. “People make errors, but through your attitude and the energy you bring to the team is 100% controllable.”

After early struggles, the blue and white offense finally found the light in the dark tunnel, thanks to the brilliant performance of graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams, as she did all season long.

In Set 2, Williams tallied a couple of consecutive kills to start the comeback. The veteran led the team with 15 kills and set the tone for the blue and white.

Pairing with Williams, senior outside hitter Zoe Weatherington also had a masterful offensive game, racking up 13 kills with a .500 hitting percentage.

This electric combo tore the UCF defense with powerful kills time after time, taking pressure off graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia, who had an efficient game with 45 assists.

“It’s kind of easy for me to just throw the ball up, and [Williams and Weatherington] are able to get their feet there and put the ball away,” Elisaia said. “So it’s pretty easy for them to score points.”

The Nittany Lions advanced to the Sweet 16 with the victory under Katie Schumacher-Cawley. In her first year in Happy Valley, Schumacher-Cawley experienced ups and downs with her team, with thrilling victories and some bitter losses.

Whether the result is favorable, one thing Schumacher-Cawley is proud of is her team’s ability to remain cohesive.

“They trust each other and [are] able to stick together,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We have good skills and, you know, being able to throw your shoulders back and help one another.”

Keeping those close relationships will help Penn State conquer continued adversity, which is something junior middle blocker Allie Holland shared her thoughts on.

“We are going out together and having fun together. I think one of the biggest strengths is our team chemistry,” Holland said. “We are also good at going through adversity, which will happen in the tournament because every team is really good.”

Finishing the last game in front of home fans with a victory is sweet, but a bigger challenge stands in front of Penn State after the defending National Champions, Wisconsin, swept TCU.

The blue and white’s Big Ten foe is 27-3 on the season, with its only three losses coming to teams still dancing, including Florida, Minnesota and Baylor.

The Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to face the Badgers in regionals on Dec. 8. This is the third meeting between the two programs in the 2022 season, with the Badgers leading the series 2-0.

“I think, you know, we just go in confident,” Bilinovic said. “I think we will be pretty good.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's volleyball defeats UCF in 4 sets, extends NCAA Tournament run Penn State will move forward in the NCAA Tournament after taking down UCF Saturday night in …