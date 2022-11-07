For the third time this season, graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was awarded with a conference weekly honor.

Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week after tallying 93 assists during the two matches against Maryland and Rutgers this past week, as she continues to keep defenses guessing at the net.

The Utah native has been a consistent facilitator for the blue and white this season, sharing the ball to all her hitters on the court. In the Big Ten, Elisaia ranks first in total assists with 949, and her 10.32 assists per set puts her third in the conference.

With another big week coming up for the Nittany Lions, the graduate student's passing game will be critical as her team is set to battle with unranked Indiana and No. 15 Purdue on the road Friday and Saturday.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE