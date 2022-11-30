The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program.

Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.

“I think it’s been for us match-by-match preparation and obviously, every day, and you know what they’re doing,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “The expectation for them to be doing some things on their own and taking care of themselves. I think they’ve done a really good job with that.”

This preparation has been key for the Nittany Lions to get to where they are now. Heading into its tournament opener Friday, the blue and white will look to keep it rolling as smoothly as possible.

But this year’s tournament is kicking off in a special way, especially for the veterans on this Nittany Lion squad. The blue and white enjoys the luxury of hosting the first round and playing in front of its fans when hosting UMBC.

“We’re all super, super excited. It was really nice to hear our name called, especially to be hosting,” junior middle blocker Allie Holland said. “This is my third year in the tournament, but my first year hosting, so it’s super exciting.”

Not every team has faced the regular-season competition the Nittany Lions faced during their 2022 campaign. With the Big Ten picking up two of the last five NCAA titles and having a representative in four of the last five title matches, the conference season for any Big Ten team is a blood bath from the start.

Graduate student Katie Clark echoed this sentiment, stating the unit’s Big Ten slate prepared it for everything it might face in the big dance.

“Being able to compete all throughout the conference against these teams, that way whenever you go into this tournament, we’re not scared or anything like that,” middle blocker Clark said. “We’re prepared that you already know these teams and are able to battle with them.”

The room for error is minimal, but with improvement being shown all across the board, the Nittany Lions are looking to hit their ultimate stride in December.

“I think each player has improved a little bit. So collectively, you know, we can do some nice things,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “But I think the team’s focus and being able to set out and score points right away, and not get on these runs of points, has been something that we’ve been working on all year and continue to.”

If there was an award for who has stepped up the most on this Penn State squad, Clark would be a strong contender, fitting the mold exactly for what Schumacher-Cawley has seen from her squad collectively as the season progressed.

After taking on a bigger role when junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell went down for the year, there wasn’t a bit of hesitancy in Clark's mind. Saving her best volleyball for down the stretch, Clark has become a constant catalyst for Penn State’s offense, including a 14-kill performance in the final match of the season against No. 19 Purdue.

“Every day I came into practice. I was trying to compete and stuff like that, and now it was keeping that mentality 24/7 and being able to be relied on all time now,” Clark said.

Patience is key for Penn State as it enters its first-round matchup Friday night.

The postseason can be nerve-wracking and intimidating for many who may not have experienced an atmosphere like it before. But for veterans like Holland, not looking too far ahead factors into finding success en route to the ultimate goal.

“It’s super important to take just one game at a time, one point at a time. Because in the tournament, it’s all or nothing,” Holland said. “So I think that being in the moment is super important, especially because it’s just such an exciting getting to host being in the NCAAs.”

