Flanked by a handful of Penn State athletes, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf made a stop in State College on Monday to discuss a bill he recently signed regarding name, image and likeness as it relates to college athletics.

Student-athletes in Pennsylvania received the right to be compensated for NIL earlier this summer when Wolf signed a bill on June 30 and new NCAA rules went into effect on July 1.

Wolf, along with Senator Jake Corman and future mayor of Pittsburgh Ed Gainey, joined Penn State President Eric Barron, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and multiple Penn State student-athletes to make public comments about the new bill and era in college sports.

“For too long, college athletes were barred from earning compensation for endorsements, forced to allow other entities to profit off their successes in order to continue playing the sport they love,” Wolf said. “Now, our athletes will no longer be forced to choose between fair compensation and continuing to play.”

Multiple Penn State athletes have already inked deals based on their NIL, such as women’s basketball forward Anna Camden — who signed with Cameo.

“I want to acknowledge all the athletes that came before me and fought for their right to sue their name, image and likeness,” Camden said during Monday’s event. “It is because of all these people that we are fortunate enough to stand here today in a new era of college sports.”

Camden, along with football wide receiver Jahan Dotson, spoke on behalf of Penn State student-athletes at the event on Monday, both expressing gratitude and excitement for the opportunities to profit off their NIL.

“This is a huge opportunity for myself and all the student-athletes here at Penn State as we work to get a head start on life, not only in athletics but in our academic careers,” Dotson said.

Barbour and Barron both emphasized entrepreneurship as an important skill for all college students to have, which is why they supported the STATEment program, a Penn State initiative that will help student-athletes develop these skills in order to benefit themselves in both the short and long runs.

“Our STATEment program is designed to provide students with access to skill building and experience in an entrepreneurial setting,” Barbour said. “The STATEment program is designed to prepare them with preparation for their lifetime.

“STATEment accomplishes this by providing comprehensive education and connecting students with the abundant resources that are available here at Penn State.”

Dotson acknowledged the importance of the STATEment program in helping student-athletes at Penn State develop entrepreneurial skills and prepare them for life after college.

“The STATEment program will be a tremendous resource to me and my fellow student-athletes with the proper education on NIL, branding and building financial responsibility,” Dotson said. “Being a student at Penn State means being a part of a community that always lifts us up and shows us all the support in the world.”

Barbour believes student-athletes deserve the opportunities to develop entrepreneurial skills while taking advantage of their NIL, and she looks forward to watching the Nittany Lions grow in that field.

“This is something they’re very excited about and it’s something that’s been a long time coming,” Barbour said.

