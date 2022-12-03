It was a battle of netminders in Happy Valley on Friday.

While a goal from junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. in the third period helped Penn State edge Ohio State 2-1, a hard-fought battle between the pipes highlighted the contest.

After playing the Buckeyes seven times last season, Guy Gadowsky had a solid understanding of what they brought to the table, especially sophomore goaltender Jakub Dobeš.

The defending Big Ten Goaltender and co-Freshman of the Year was excellent in net for Ohio State, making save after save, but the blue and white’s junior netminder was just as good, if not better.

“I don’t think either of the coaching staffs was surprised that this was a really great goaltending battle,” Gadowsky said.

After one of his worst stretches of the season that saw him surrender a combined six goals in the Michigan State series, Liam Souliere was stout between the pipes, making the most saves he has all season with 35.

For most goaltenders, being on the wrong end of a barnburner would hurt their confidence down the stretch, but for Souliere, his vision remained crystal clear as he didn’t let his worst performance in net all season attack his mentality.

“Two minutes after the game, he was exactly the same,” Gadowksy said, “he’s just a cool cat.”

The recipe for success is easy for the junior goaltender, with his focus ahead of any matchup being critical toward his performance on the ice.

“I think the simple answer is I go out and have fun,” Souliere said. “It’s my favorite game, and I get to do what I love the most every single day.”

Souliere unselfishly dishes a lot of credit for his success to his teammates play on the ice, but matching up with one of the best netminders in the conference and coming out with a win after 60 minutes is a moral victory for the blue and white goalie.

“I think as competitors, everyone kind of wants to go toe-to-toe against the best in their leagues,” the junior netminder said, “and I would say [Dobeš] is up there.”

Trading one acrobatic save after another, Souliere was the one with the SportsCenter Top Ten-esque play as he went spread eagle early in the third period to make a game-saving play.

At the end of the game, Gadowsky was left speechless after the junior goaltender’s play Friday, especially impressed by his ability to pick up saves he thought should’ve been goals.

All night, scraps in front of the net blinded Souliere from getting a clean view of the puck but his persistence on the ice powered him past the Buckeyes.

“I didn’t necessarily see the puck the whole way,” Souliere said. “You do those things in practice… when those desperation moments happen in a game, you’re just kind of ready for it cause it's second nature.”

The Canadian was “flattered” to see his teammates coming to his defense when Ohio State skaters entered his crease but wanted his team to play smarter and not receive so many penalties after the whistle.

“I have a lot of gear on me, so it’s really hard to hurt me,” Souliere said. “In the hockey world, you kind of want to just take the penalties and let the other team hack at the goalie that has 80 pounds of gear on him.”

Despite making the most saves he has all year, Gadowsky plans to start the junior netminder in Game 2 of the series when Penn State looks to complete its first series sweep over a conference opponent since its Wisconsin matchup.

Saturday’s series finale with the Buckeyes is set for 5:30 p.m. in Pegula Ice Arena, in what is the annual Teddy Bear Toss Game.

“Coming back from that Michigan State weekend, you kind of have it in the back of your head,” Souliere said. “You just trust the work you’ve put in.”

