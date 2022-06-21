Before the 2008-09 season, Penn State had yet to hoist any sort of tournament championship trophy in its history, dating back to its first season in 1896-97.

There was a stretch between 1942-1955 when the Nittany Lions made the Elite Eight, the Final Four and the Sweet 16 twice, but they couldn’t seal the deal.

The closest that the blue and white got to hoisting a trophy since 1955 was in the 1997-98 season, when it made a run to the National Invitational Tournament championship game.

The last winning campaign for the program came three seasons later in the 2000-01 season, when the blue and white made a run to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Just two years later, the Nittany Lions bottomed out, finishing with a second straight seven-win season.

Throughout its history, Penn State came so close to breaking through but continuously fell back into mediocrity.

With a program in the midst of another down period, things had to change to get it back on track.

The first step in that process would prove to be the most important.

After the resignation of coach Jerry Dunn, East Tennessee State coach Ed DeChellis was hired before the 2003-04 season.

A 1982 graduate from Penn State, DeChellis was an assistant from 1982-1984 and 1986-1996.

At East Tennessee State, DeChellis took over a team that had a 7-20 record the season before, but he eventually led the program to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his final season.

Facing a similar challenge at Penn State, DeChellis, without the benefit of today’s transfer portal, knew that it would take time to get everything back on track.

“I knew coming in that it would be a major rebuild because the season before I came here, they weren’t very successful,” DeChellis told The Daily Collegian. “So we were gonna have to rebuild this thing from the bottom up.”

The formation of the 2008-09 Nittany Lions started with recruiting their most experienced player, 6-foot-3 guard Danny Morrissey from Cleveland, Ohio, in 2004.

The coaching staff and being close to home were the two biggest reasons Morrissey came to Happy Valley. Despite the struggles that were likely to come, as the 2003-04 season only produced nine wins, the three-point specialist said he wanted that challenge.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of things that are on the rise,” Morrissey told the Collegian. ”I’ve always wanted to be a part of something that starts from the bottom and gets built up to achieve great things.”

The core would keep building during the next recruiting season, with the signing of 6-foot-6 forward Jamelle Cornley from Columbus, Ohio.

Despite being Ohio’s Mr. Basketball during his senior season, Cornley said he was not heavily recruited by his hometown university, Ohio State.

Thanks to recruiter and assistant coach Hilliary Scott developing a close relationship with the forward, it was an easy choice for the high school senior to come to Penn State.

“He was instrumental in building a relationship with my mother as well,” Cornley told the Collegian. “His ability to help me understand not only basketball, but life outside of it, played a pivotal role.”

With the addition of Cornley, despite a season-ending injury for Morrissey, the 2005-06 season saw the Nittany Lions finish 15-15 and earn a spot in the NIT. It was a sign of progress, but there was still work to be done.

The 2006-07 season proved to be another down year, but DeChellis was able to sign 3-star forward Andrew Jones and 6-foot-7 forward David “D.J.” Jackson in the 2006 recruiting class, both of whom redshirted their first year.

After winning fewer games in 2006-07, Penn State’s rebuild struggled to find consistent improvement. However, the program’s experienced coach said he stayed the course.

“I wasn’t gonna take any shortcuts,” DeChellis said. “I wasn’t going to recruit players that I thought weren’t gonna graduate at Penn State. We didn’t do anything against the rules, and we stayed the course.”

The coach’s patient mindset paid off when the 2007 recruiting class proved to be the major turning point.

The 2007 class brought in junior transfer forward Stanley Pringle from Pasco-Hernando Community College and two ESPN 100 recruits in No. 92-ranked guard Talor Battle and forward Jeff Brooks, who was ranked No. 100.

Battle was signed despite injury risks, as he broke each of his ankles in the same year in high school. During the summer before his junior year, he broke his right ankle, and during junior campaign, he broke his left.

Even with his injuries, the Nittany Lion coaching staff stuck with him.

“A lot of schools went away from recruiting me, but Penn State never really did that,” Battle told the Collegian. “Kurt Kanaskie did a great job and coach DeChellis really believed in me, even when I wasn’t playing. They continued to recruit me really hard.”

With the three newcomers along with Jones and Jackson seeing their first in-game action, the 2007-08 season showed a lot of promise as the blue and white started 10-4.

However, disaster struck when star senior guard Geary Claxton went down with a torn ACL after just 16 games. Without their leading scorer, the Nittany Lions collapsed, finishing the year 15-16.

Despite a disappointing result, the Nittany Lions won three of their final four regular-season games, including a win against then-No. 18 Indiana. It also gave the younger guys, like Battle, more experience going into the 2008-09 season.

As the young guard became more of a focal point of the offense, averaging 12.4 points a game after Claxton’s injury, Morrissey took some of the other younger athletes under his wing as the team’s most experienced player.

“Where I wanted to play was helping guys like [Jackson] get more confidence. Same thing with [Jones].” Morrissey said. “Being able to show them the ropes was where I wanted to focus on.”

With the addition of forward Chris Babb, the 2008-09 squad got off to a 13-4 start, including a win over No. 14 Purdue.

While the 51st-ranked defense in the nation led the way, the trio of Cornley, Pringle and Battle combined to average nearly two thirds of the unit’s 67 points per game.

With Claxton gone, Battle stepped up as one of the go-to players for the Nittany Lions, jumping from 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game, as a freshman, to 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists, as a second year.

During the 2008 offseason, Battle said he “lived” in the gym as part of a pact he made with his friend to improve individually.

With the pact in place, the first-team All-Big Ten selection was driven to be the best.

“I’m a firm believer that things don’t happen by accident. Obviously, hard work leads to all of that,” Battle said. “I wanted to be a good player and someone that’s respected in the league, so I just locked myself in.”

With the start of the season kicking off similarly to the last, thoughts of the previous year’s downfall could have crept into the minds of the players.

However, with more experience and leadership, Cornley said Penn State valued its opportunity more in 2008-09 compared to the season prior.

“We understood the moment better because of maybe the injury to Claxton,” Cornley said. “With the understanding that things can happen at any moment, we wanted to cherish the moments we had on the court.”

After a blistering start, Penn State finished the regular season 21-10, securing a win over No. 9 Michigan State and sweeping a ranked Illinois squad in the process.

Despite all of the success, a loss to Iowa in the final game of the season dropped the Nittany Lions to the sixth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

After losing to Purdue in the second round of the conference tournament, finishing the regular season with a 10-8 Big Ten record and holding what DeChellis described as a “weak” nonconference schedule, Penn State was left out of the NCAA Tournament.

Emotions ran high through the locker room when the team gathered for Selection Sunday, but when it failed to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, those emotions were through the roof.

Cornley, in particular, said he spoke of his disdain with coaches privately following the snub.

It was a tough pill to swallow, but DeChellis said he quickly refocused with a different tournament title on the line.

“My challenge to them was ‘Hey, let’s go win a national championship,’” DeChellis said. “It’s not the NCAA Tournament, but we’re gonna play a lot of good teams.

“It was a chance to put rings on our fingers.”

With emotions still running high, second seed Penn State squeaked by George Mason 77-73 in the opening round of the NIT, thanks to 24 points and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to send the game into overtime from Battle.

DeChellis said he thought his team didn’t play as well as it could’ve in that game, but the squad soon found its stride.

Despite missing Cornley with a shoulder injury, Penn State was led by Pringle’s 19 points off of the bench and a 14-point, 10-rebound performance from Jones in an 83-72 win over Rhode Island that advanced them to the quarterfinals.

Penn State then traveled to Florida to play the Gators, who finished as NIT semifinalists the season prior and were two seasons removed from a second straight NCAA Tournament title.

Ahead of the matchup, DeChellis found bulletin board material that helped motivate the Nittany Lions.

“Florida had posted their travel itinerary to New York outside of their locker room door,” DeChellis said. “They thought they were gonna beat us and head to New York on next morning’s flight.”

With four players scoring double-digit points, the motivated blue and white took down the Gators, 71-62, to advance to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

Dechellis said with its “mojo” back, Penn State got out to a 31-18 halftime lead and held off a late Notre Dame comeback to win 67-59 in the semifinal. Behind 16 points and 15 rebounds from Jones, the Nittany Lions made it to the championship game.

During the month of March in college basketball, the biggest stars always seem to find a way to shine the brightest.

Cornley returned for the team in its quarterfinals matchup with Florida and dropped 23 and 15 points in his first two games back on the floor, respectively.

On the biggest stage, as the team’s emotional leader, the mission-oriented senior said he did everything he could to help his group win it all.

“The injury didn’t matter,” Cornley said. “It was about making sure that we left as champions because we were the ones that put ourselves in that position collectively.”

For the first time since 1998, Penn State had a chance to compete for a national tournament title. However, this time the Nittany Lions delivered.

After trailing 29-25 going into halftime, Penn State showed resilience in a big moment.

In the second half, Cornley scored eight of his 18 points, Morrissey knocked down a 3-pointer to give the blue and white the second-half lead, and Battle and Pringle hit important free throws down the stretch to hold off a Baylor rally. The Nittany Lions outscored Baylor 44-34 in the second half to secure a 69-63 win.

The crafted core that DeChellis began recruiting when he arrived back at Penn State achieved a major accomplishment: It won the NIT.

The Nittany Lions celebrated with the Penn State faithful that showed up to support the team in the game. In total, 30 buses filled with students made the four-hour trip to MSG.

The big-time support, combined with winning the program its first title, was special for the young Battle.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” Battle said. “Just to celebrate that championship with all of our fans and bringing a trophy back to Penn State was an awesome feeling.

“Especially with being right on the bubble and not making [the NCAA Tournament], that was the best way to respond.”

As the celebrations went on, each player had the opportunity to cut down the net, including the seniors who were appearing in their final collegiate contest.

Cornley, the tournament’s MVP, said he could only cry tears of “liquid prayers and excitement.” The forward left Penn State top 10 in program history in both points and rebounds.

While Cornley and Pringle went on to play professional basketball, Morrissey didn’t, despite finishing third on Penn State’s career 3-pointers made list — a list he still ranks sixth on.

After playing basketball since the age of 3, the fifth-year senior said he felt a flood of emotions after winning and realizing it was his last game.

“I played as much basketball as humanly possible,” Morrissey said. “I went to boarding school to play, and it was my life. So, definitely bittersweet in that sense, but it was surreal to win.”

DeChellis, Battle, Jackson, Brooks and Jones made the NCAA Tournament in 2011 at Penn State but couldn’t capture a similar glory to what they achieved in 2009, losing to Temple in the second round.

In 2011, DeChellis left to become the head coach at Navy, leaving the blue and white to go through another rebuild.

Despite that, Penn State captured the dream few thought it would be able to in 2009.

As a result, that squad’s legacy as the first team to win a national tournament will live on — forever.

“It was important for everyone in the program to win the NIT,” DeChellis said. “It validated the work that the kids put in after the disappointments they went through.”

