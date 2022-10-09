After beginning Big Ten play, Penn State got trapped in a fast-paced rollercoaster, filled with huge drops and unexpected twists, but after three weeks of ups and downs, the team clinched its fourth win.

The Nittany Lions dispatched Illinois in a 3-0 sweep Sunday at Rec Hall, bringing their overall season record to 14-3 in this throwback themed match.

The blue and white switched to pink and black uniforms for the game, and wearing the original Penn State colors, showed consistency and cohesivity on the court, something the team struggled with in the last few games.

It was a quick, yet competitive match characterized by rallies and unbelievable defensive efforts from both teams that were reflected in the 25-22, 25-22 and 25-19 sets.

Penn State had great offensive play with a total of 47 kills, but it was in the defensive lines where the team posted a solid front against the Fighting Illini with a total of 48 digs and 7 blocks.

Libero and defensive specialist Maddy Bilinovic had a team high of 12 digs, setting an example for freshmen defensive specialist Gillian Grimes who saw enough playtime to perform six digs and three assists.

“Maddie and all the passers held their own back there but I think defensively [Maddy]’s gotten better and being patient with herself and the rest of the group and finding ways to dig balls,” said coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

The lineup on Sunday's match changed on several occasions, and Penn State volleyball fans got the chance to see different faces on the court.

Graduate student and middle blocker Katie Clark was one of them, the player who is rarely on the lineup, ended the match with seven swings, a block and a hitting effectiveness of .429.

Schumacher-Cawley was happy with Clark’s performance and said that she came in and scored right away, and got some block touches.

“It's just really exciting to see everybody come in,” Clark said. “You know that they're gonna get their job [done] and stuff like that.”

Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley was the one to steal the show, with a season high of 10 kills and a hitting effectiveness of .350.

“Every time she comes in, she brings great energy, and I think that's a big help especially in the Big Ten, especially when the crowd is loud,” said Bilinovic. “Her coming in with that spark energy makes a big difference.”

The player demonstrated she has what it takes to be among Penn State’s best, following teammate Allie Holland in the kill leaderboard.

“I've learned so much from them, like you just watch what they do in games and practices and you just try to mimic them,” Markley said. “They're so good, and there's just team culture, and there's just so many little things I didn't even know existed before coming here”

Markley was present in the defensive lines as well, posting two blocks and one dig, and while her 20 attack attempts were the most notable of the night, the rookie had a great presence in the court that will likely get her more play time in the future.

Markley was happy with how the game turned out for her, she said that it was very exciting looking at the scoreboard and seeing 10 kills under her name, also recognizing that it gives her confidence.

Not all was good for the Nittany Lions, as outside hitter Zoe Weatherington had trouble with one of her legs after an aggressive play in the second set, sending her to the bench for the remainder of the match.

“She'll be great, she'll be good, yeah. She needed a little breather there,” said Schumacher-Cawley.

Weatherington is one of the main sources of points for the blue and white, but with the combination of middle blocker Holland and outside hitter Kashauna Willimas plus the addition of Markley, the team disguised the disadvantage.

Penn State demonstrated once again that it can be a resilient team, with all players adapting on the fly.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE