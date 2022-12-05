Freshman forward Tessa Janecke made Penn State history on Monday.

Janecke was named the United States National Team roster for the December Rivalry Series.

Janecke will represent the red, white and blue as the first player in Nittany Lion history to play in the series, doing so while making her debut with the National Team.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Janecke has had an impressive rookie season with 12 goals and 10 assists.

Janecke leads the CHA in goals and faceoff wins as well as being ranked the second-highest scoring freshman in the nation with 22 points.

