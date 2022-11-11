Trial by fire is nothing new in collegiate sports and such was the case on Friday night.

After seeing success with the original starting lineup on Wednesday night, coach Carolyn Kieger decided to make a major adjustment for the Lady Lions, sliding freshman guard Shay Ciezki into the starting point guard position.

In just her second game ever as a Lady Lion, Ciezki earned the starting job after playing just nine minutes in the team’s first game.

Dispute this, if you ask any one of the Lady Lions, this decision wasn’t a surprise.

“Starting in the preseason, and the summer to now, she’s just so good at talking, facilitating and directing us,” graduate student forward Alexa Williamson said. “I feel that she’s just grown so much in that aspect.”

Out of everything the Lancaster native brings to the table, being a quick learner is likely one of her most-valuable traits.

Joining the team during the summer, Ciezki picked up on the playbook and schemes much faster than expected.

“One thing I told her before the game in shootaround, she was running the point obviously for her first start, and she was really talking us through the plays like she knew the back of her hands,” redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus said. “I was like ‘we need that from you tonight if we’re going to win this game.’”

The young guard’s impact stood out more than what the stat sheet showed Friday. Despite shooting 3-for-10 from the field, Ciezki looked much more comfortable in the starting lineup than most would expect from a freshman in her collegiate game ever.

“I know she didn’t shoot the ball particularly well tonight. But she shoots it lights out as well,” Kieger said. “I think Shay is just going to be someone who continues to get better each and every game that she wears this jersey.”

The praise Ciezki gets from the team is the ultimate confidence for a young freshman.

It's hard for any first-year player to step in and make a positive impact right away, but it’s not like Ciezki didn’t carry some expectations.

Ranked as the No. 56 player in the 2022 recruiting class by ESPN HoopGurlz, Ciezki was expected to play an important role for Penn State at some point, but the one she took on speaks volumes about her character.

“She’s, right now, probably our best commander and director on the floor using your voice,” Kieger said. “I would look to her to just continue and improve upon that.”

Kapinus echoed her coach’s sentiments, saying she heard the freshman guard’s voice all evening long.

While Ciezki will face growing pains throughout this early season, considering how young she is, the toughest battles form the strongest players, and this team realizes that when it comes to its first-year guard.

“We brought Shay here to be our point guard and kind of take the keys and run with it and really develop her,” Kieger said. “I know as a young freshman that she’s going to have to play through some mistakes and learn her way through this chemistry with this team.”

Ciezki’s playmaking ability is why she will become such a vital asset when it comes to success in Happy Valley. Kieger also cited the former top 100 recruit as an important ball handler for the squad.

As one of the main bright spots for the Lady Lions this season, Ciezki seems to fit the mold Penn State is looking for at the 1.

“Command and direct. We need a floor general out there, and we need an extension of myself and the coaching staff out there and that’s something we’re working on daily,” Kieger said. “She’s taking it to heart, asking a lot of great questions, and she’s eager. She’s a sponge.”

