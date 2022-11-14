PSU vs MSU WVB 10/2/22 Markley Kill

For the first time in her career, Penn State's Alexa Markley won a conference weekly honor.

Taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Markley became the first Penn State freshman to win the award since Jonni Parker won the weekly honor on Nov. 19, 2018.

The outside hitter and right side came up one kill short of her career-high in her team’s upset win over Purdue, collecting 13 kills to knock off fellow freshman and Boilermakers star Eva Hudson.

Markley has developed into her role over the course of conference play, while earning more playing time from coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.

Markley has made the most of her opportunities, smashing home 21 kills this past weekend against two Big Ten opponents and extending her total on the season to 116.

