Three games into the season, Penn State freshman Kebba Njie faced his first big-man test in the form of senior center Manny Bates.

Bates played for three years at NC State before transferring to Butler in the offseason, and he had 16 points in the 68-62 loss Monday night.

“Manny is a heck of a player,” Butler coach Thad Matta said after the loss. “I thought he was really good again tonight. The good thing is we just keep seeing Manny get better and better because he’s played for such a long time.”

However, Njie gave him all he could handle, even if it was his third game on the court at the college level.

Shrewsberry said Penn State’s plan was to double Bates, but Butler had a good enough plan to prevent that, so Njie had to play some one-on-one with a guy who’s an inch taller than him at 6-foot-11.

“They did a good job,” Shrewsberry said “That’s a good coach. They had a plan for how we doubled. They kind of take you out of that. We tried to change some stuff up in the first half to see if we can get a double team in different roles.”

Penn State had a game plan of limiting Bates’ shots by getting bodies around him, with one of those bodies being the youngster Njie.

“He’s making 2s at the end of the day,” Shrewsberry said of Bates. “He has to make a lot of those to beat us. He only took 12 shots. If he was taking 30 or 40 shots, then that’d be an issue. We’d have to come up with different covers or something that we needed to do, but he took 12 shots. If he makes all 12, then he has 24 points.”

Njie didn’t play lights out, though. Penn State had the momentum late, and he made a bad read and threw the ball right into the hands of a Butler player. The Bulldogs went down the court for an easy basket.

After his mistake, fifth-year senior guard Jalen Pickett told Njie that everyone screws up at some point.

“I made some mistakes too, and that’s why I got taken out,” Pickett said. “It happens. He’s a freshman. He’s growing.”

Pickett said Monday’s game was a good test for Njie before the team starts Big Ten play in a couple of weeks, where there are a lot of bigs, including junior centers 7-foot-4 Zach Edey from Purdue and 7-foot-1 Hunter Dickinson from Michigan.

“Kebba’s going to respond,” Pickett said. “He’s one of those types of kids that we talked about. He’s going to get into the gym and work for it.”

Njie played well on the defensive end, but he also was efficient on offense against Bates.

He finished the game with only four points, but he also racked up six boards and finished an alley-oop from Pickett late in the game.

Pickett said it felt pretty good to throw Njie a lob, which is one of the freshman’s favorite things.

“Every possession, he tells me to throw a lob,” Pickett said. “He tells me every time. When I finally threw it to him, he was so pumped. He just brings a different joy to the team.”

Njie’s spark is something to watch in the coming games, especially because it looks like he may be the answer to the question of who will fill the presence ex-Nittany Lion John Harrar had in the paint.

He’s still learning, but as a freshman at the start of the season, Njie has a lot of time to improve.

“I love him, man,” Pickett said. I just can’t wait to see where he’s going to be at the end of the year, down the road.”

