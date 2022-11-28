A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process.

Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to Penn State’s highest-graded recruiting in program history.

The highest ranked recruit in the class, former 4-star Kebba Njie, has already started twice and shined. Versatile forward Evan Mahaffey is expected to be the next freshman to turn heads.

“It’s still a learning process for him,” Shrewsberry said of Mahaffey on Monday. “But, the more games he plays, the more comfortable he gets.”

Mahaffey appeared in all but one of the Nittany Lions’ seven games this season and is expected to continue to see the floor as the year progresses.

While he has yet to stand out in the scoring column — failing to score over four points in a game — Mahaffey has done well in other areas.

“He's been aggressive. I like his aggressiveness,” Shrewsberry said. “He gets in here every single day on the court with [assistant coach Adam Fisher] and works on his shooting, works on his attack, close outs, the kind of things that he's getting more.”

Mahaffey’s aggressiveness, which became apparent when he leapt into the stands to save a loose ball against Colorado State, has been promising.

What might be most encouraging, though, is Mahaffey’s versatility.

Despite playing point guard in high school, the 6-foot-6, 200 pound Mahaffey can play just about any position on the floor.

“I feel like it's helped me a lot,” Mahaffey said of his versatility. “As a freshman, you want to come in and also get good minutes when you can, if you get the opportunity. I feel like my versatility helps me stay on the floor in a lot of different ways.”

Eventually, the speed of the game will catch up to Mahaffey, who’s just about a month into his college career.

As new as the collegiate competition is for Mahaffey, it’s as new for Shrewsberry to develop freshmen through his game sets, which he said can be “random.”

“[Mahaffey] needs to play without thinking so much and that's hard, right? Because nothing's been set,” Shrewsberry said. “I think that's probably the hardest thing for guys to adjust to when they haven't ever played for me… Evan could be in with Kebba, he could be with Caleb [Dorsey], he could be in with Myles [Dread]. You don’t know who you’re going to play with.”

Because of his difficulty to slow the game down with so many responsibilities, Mahaffey simply hasn’t been given much opportunity to make noise offensively.

As the season progresses, though, likely so too is Mahaffey, who could become one of Penn State’s top contributors.

“I think his versatility is really helpful and will be helpful for us,” Shrewsberry said. “His athleticism, he needs to rebound more. He needs to be more of a playmaker for us. Then once he stops thinking, once he just starts playing, you'll see a lot of stuff open up.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE