PSU Women's Soccer Vs. Illinois

The Penn State women's soccer team celebrate a goal made by Midfielder Jillian Jennings (2) during the Penn State women’s soccer match against Illinois at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions won 5-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Penn State has added another member to its 2023 freshman class.

Forward Frankee Flesher’s signing with the Nittany Lions was announced on Tuesday.

Flesher impressed this past fall during her senior campaign with West Geauga High School, totaling 79 points across 19 games.

Now, the Chesterland, Ohio, native will look to bring this offensive juice to Happy Valley in 2023.

