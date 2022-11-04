Fifth-year skater Courtney Correia broke the ice for Penn State, tallying the first of four goals for the Nittany Lions on the night.

After a slow start, the blue and white downed Mercyhurst 4-1 at Pegula Ice Arena on Friday by scoring four unanswered goals.

The Nittany Lions found themselves down 1-0 midway through the first period after Lakers forward Liliane Perreault put one past junior goaltender Josie Bothun.

Just over two minutes following the Mercyhurst goal, fifth-year senior forward Correia ripped off a shot that tied the game at one apiece.

Correia said her tally was an all-around good play that started from the defense and went through every player on the ice.

“The pin by Eleri [MacKay] in the middle and then [junior forward Olivia Wallin] tied up her man, then I just pulled it off the wall and took a quick shot,” Correia said.

Following the game-tying goal, Correia managed to find MacKay on an assist from behind the net that gave Penn State a lead it didn’t surrender.

“I just tried to beat them on the icing, and then I saw a little blur of gray to my left and just kind of tried to throw it to the area,” Correia said. “Once again, it was an all-around great play.”

Correia finished the game against Mercyhurst with two points. The Whitby, Ontario, native currently has seven goals and five assists this season. She was also named College Hockey America’s Forward of the Week during Week 2 of the season.

“She’s a great player,” coach Jeff Kampersal said. “It’s rare to see her score only one goal.”

Correia’s six other tallies have come on two separate hat tricks, one during a 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence and the other during the Nittany Lions 7-0 shutout over Lindenwood. Correia credits communication as the reason she’s able to find the back of the net.

“I think that being able to communicate with your line throughout the week, but also during games has been really important,” Correia said. “One thing that our line has focused on is just going out there, having fun and enjoying what we’re doing because, at the end of the day, that’s why we play hockey.”

The fifth-year forward also found success with faceoffs against the Lakers. Correia won a season-high 17 faceoffs on 27 total attempts. Before the game, Correia’s highest number of faceoff wins this year was seven.

“I think it’s just trying to find chemistry amongst the group,” Kampersal said on why Correia had an uptick at the dot Friday afternoon. “I don’t know how she finished the game, but that’s a big part of being able to put her in there knowing that she’s gonna win the face off most of the time.”

Kampersal said he and his staff have asked Correia to play at numerous positions on the ice during the season and noted her veteran presence.

“Playing a lot of games and being a star before she got here, we asked her to play wing… middle,” Kampersal said. “I’m impressed with her offense, but we kind of expect that.”

Prior to joining the Nittany Lions, Correia spent four years at Boston where she recorded 65 points in 116 career games for the Terriers. Now, for Penn State, Correia is the second-leading scorer on the roster, alongside junior forward Kiara Zanon.

The Nittany Lions are 8-4-1 and have now won five straight games. They’ll look for their sixth as they once again host the Lakers at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday.

“I think my first week I realized that everyone has bought in from the top down, you can see that everyone really just wants to win,” Correia said. “Those things stem from things you do on the ice and those are going to drive championship habits.”

