The awards keep rolling in for forward Ally Schlegel at the conclusion of her redshirt senior season at Penn State.
The Nittany Lion was named a first-team All-American on Friday, the second All-American nod of her career.
Schlegel does it again! 🔥💪😤For the second time in her career, @allyschlegel34 earns First Team All-American recognition from @UnitedCoaches!🗞️https://t.co/egqGjbfD0K#WeAre pic.twitter.com/svpo05JitP— Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) December 2, 2022
Schlegel was the center of an explosive Penn State attack, leading the Big Ten with 13 goals.
The Parker, Colorado, native also received an All-North Region honor, an All-Big Ten nod and was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to the nation's most outstanding soccer player.
MORE SOCCER COVERAGE
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100t…