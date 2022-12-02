The awards keep rolling in for forward Ally Schlegel at the conclusion of her redshirt senior season at Penn State.

The Nittany Lion was named a first-team All-American on Friday, the second All-American nod of her career.

Schlegel was the center of an explosive Penn State attack, leading the Big Ten with 13 goals.

The Parker, Colorado, native also received an All-North Region honor, an All-Big Ten nod and was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to the nation's most outstanding soccer player.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE