Women's Soccer vs. Michigan State

Ally Schlegel (34), right, during the soccer game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in State College, Pa.

 Alina Lebedeva

The awards keep rolling in for forward Ally Schlegel at the conclusion of her redshirt senior season at Penn State.

The Nittany Lion was named a first-team All-American on Friday, the second All-American nod of her career.

Schlegel was the center of an explosive Penn State attack, leading the Big Ten with 13 goals.

The Parker, Colorado, native also received an All-North Region honor, an All-Big Ten nod and was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to the nation's most outstanding soccer player.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags