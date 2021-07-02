Swimming, Villanova, Melissa Rodriguez, breaststroke

Melissa Rodriguez takes a deep breath as she swims her 100-yard breaststroke during their meet against Villanova at the Natatorium on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2016.

Another Penn State athlete has been named to an Olympic team.

26-year-old Melissa Rodriguez was named to the Mexican Olympic Women's Swimming team Friday. She will compete in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke.

Rodriguez competed in the NCAA Championships all four years of her collegiate career from 2016-2020.

In that time, she broke the Penn State school record for 200 meter breaststroke during her freshman year, and she broke it again in her senior year.

The Chihuahua, Mexico, native also set the Mexican breaststroke record for 50 meter and 100 meter in 2014.

