Another Penn State athlete has been named to an Olympic team.

26-year-old Melissa Rodriguez was named to the Mexican Olympic Women's Swimming team Friday. She will compete in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke.

Congratulations to Melissa Rodriguez (2016-20) who was named to the Mexican Olympic Team today. The Mexican national record holder and @Penn_State record holder in the breaststroke events is headed to Tokyo! https://t.co/wTX6OA8WEK #WeAre 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/reMiEr9JPp — Penn State Swimming & Diving (@PennStateSWIM) July 2, 2021

Rodriguez competed in the NCAA Championships all four years of her collegiate career from 2016-2020.

In that time, she broke the Penn State school record for 200 meter breaststroke during her freshman year, and she broke it again in her senior year.

The Chihuahua, Mexico, native also set the Mexican breaststroke record for 50 meter and 100 meter in 2014.

