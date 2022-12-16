Lions still aiming for consistency

Senior Taylor Schram (19) tries to get past Indiana defender Lara Ross (4) during the game on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2013. The Nittany Lions went on to beat the Hoosiers 4 to 1.

 Lucia Sofo

On Friday, former Nittany Lion Taylor Schram was announced as the next head coach of Dartmouth’s women’s soccer program.

Schram graduated from Penn State in 2014, where in four years she was a three time Big Ten champion, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time All-Regional honoree.

She was also a member of the 2012 U.S. Women's National Team that captured the U20 World Cup in Tokyo.

Since graduating, Schram has served as an associate head coach at Boston College and as an assistant coach at Dartmouth.

She will now have an opportunity to return to a program that she’s familiar with, as she tries to take Dartmouth back to the top.

