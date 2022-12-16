On Friday, former Nittany Lion Taylor Schram was announced as the next head coach of Dartmouth’s women’s soccer program.

Schram graduated from Penn State in 2014, where in four years she was a three time Big Ten champion, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time All-Regional honoree.

She was also a member of the 2012 U.S. Women's National Team that captured the U20 World Cup in Tokyo.

We are excited to welcome Taylor Schram back to #TheWoods🌲 our new Stacy and Nick Branca Family Head Coach of Women’s Soccer!#GoBigGreen pic.twitter.com/0Icon6x0Zq — Dartmouth Athletics (@dartmouthsports) December 15, 2022

Since graduating, Schram has served as an associate head coach at Boston College and as an assistant coach at Dartmouth.

She will now have an opportunity to return to a program that she’s familiar with, as she tries to take Dartmouth back to the top.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE