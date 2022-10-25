It's only Sam Coffey's first season in the NWSL, but the 23-year-old is already one of the league's brightest stars.

Coffey, a midfielder for Portland Thorns FC was named to the 2022 NWSL Best XI First Team.

The 2022 @mastercard Best XI teams are on another LEVEL 😱 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 25, 2022

The former Penn State playmaker is a key piece for Portland, which advanced to the NWSL Championship Game to face the Kansas City Current.

Coffey impressed with an 83% pass percentage and a 70% success rate on tackles. Her efforts in the midfield have made her a 2022 Rookie of the Year nominee.

