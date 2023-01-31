Longtime Canadian National Team and former Penn State goalie Erin McLeod announced her retirement from international competition on Tuesday.

McLeod’s Team Canada career began back in 2002, with the Alberta native having last suited up during a friendly in 2021.

McLeod transferred to Penn State for her final two collegiate seasons from 2004-05 following two seasons at SMU.

She has followed her collegiate career up with a very successful club and international career.

Appearing in 119 international contests, including playing in three World Cups and two Olympic Games, McLeod leaves behind a lasting legacy for the Canadian National Team.

