Former Penn State defender Jillian Jennings has signed with Tuzas del Pachuca, a Mexican professional team that plays in Liga MX Femenil.

Jennings is coming off her fifth-year season in Happy Valley where she appeared in 20 games and tallied three points.

Before her lone season with Penn State, Jennings played for Boston College from 2017 until Spring 2021. She was named a team captain during her senior year as an Eagle.

Now, Jennings will look to make an impact in the pros.

