Brooke Madsen (5) looks for a pass during the game against the Robert Morris Colonials at the Pegula Ice Arena on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. Penn State tied, 2-2.

 Alex Yuan

One of the most productive playmakers in Penn State school history is going pro.

Former Penn State forward Brooke Madsen has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF.

Madsen played with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020, while becoming the 24th player in school history to play 100-plus games.

The Eagan, Minnesota, native currently ranks fifth in career scoring at Penn State after accounting for 73 points – 47 of which came from assists, good for second-most in Penn State’s history.

Madsen’s addition to the Whitecaps is timely, as the team’s season opener is Nov. 5 in Toronto.

