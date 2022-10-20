One of the most productive playmakers in Penn State school history is going pro.

Former Penn State forward Brooke Madsen has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Whitecaps of the PHF.

Forward Brooke Madsen also joins the Whitecaps up front 🌊#PresentedByDiscover pic.twitter.com/20aybXW1FU — PHF (@PHF) October 19, 2022

Madsen played with the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020, while becoming the 24th player in school history to play 100-plus games.

The Eagan, Minnesota, native currently ranks fifth in career scoring at Penn State after accounting for 73 points – 47 of which came from assists, good for second-most in Penn State’s history.

Madsen’s addition to the Whitecaps is timely, as the team’s season opener is Nov. 5 in Toronto.

